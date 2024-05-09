Travis Kelce's mother Donna's sports aspirations were cut short by her father's 'preconceived notions'

Jason and Travis Kelce's mother, Donna, spent the last few years making media appearances. She has shared aspects of her life as the mother of two NFL players and what it was like raising them. Recently, though, she spoke about her own childhood and her own love for sports.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Martha Stewart Podcast," the television personality asked Donna Kelce about her own experience as a young athlete. It was then that she dove into her struggles to convince her father that she should pursue her athletic endeavors.

Jason and Travis Kelce's mother mentioned her father's "preconceived notion" about his daughter's future and that it didn't involve her playing sports. She then said that, with the help of her stepmother, she was able to pursue her love.

"I you know, he was old school and felt that I'd either be you know, a mother, a nurse, a teacher," Donna said. "He just had these preconceived notions. And thank goodness, I had a stepmother growing up, and she was very good. She was an athlete herself, and she kind of helped me.

"You know, navigate that and let me do things that my dad might not have necessarily wanted."

Donna Kelce then went on to say that she was a track and field athlete and made her way to the Junior Olympics. Donna said that, at the time, female athletes quit playing sports when they hit high school.

"I love track. I was really good at track and high jump. I was in the Junior Olympics," she added. "And but you know, you get to a certain point in high school and a lot of girls quit, like around thirteen fourteen, and I'm hoping that that will change, and it has really it has changed over time."

While her own athletic career may have been cut short, she is hopeful that it will continue to change, evolve and allow for growth in female sports.

"But I was doing, I was before night, title night, so there was no point for me to do it," Donna said. "I couldn't go any further. So I did as much as I could. But it was intramural. It wasn't inner school."

Her love of sports also helped raise two sons, Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, who are both Super Bowl champions.

Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, shares the qualities that best describe him

While appearing on "The Martha Stewart Podcast", Donna Kelce was asked to describe qualities that best describe her youngest son, Travis Kelce. The mother-of-two went on to talk about his fashion choices and how they coincided with his personality.

"He's a fashionista," Donna said. "He very important for image and what he looks like, but not so much to be perfect. It's more to get to put a smile on people's faces at times. I mean, he'll dress the way he needs to, but most of the time he's doing it to make people laugh or to talk."

She said that if given the chance, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will choose an outfit that will get people talking and make them smile.

"And he loves being at the center of attention, which we all know that. And he's very very generous good heart. Yes," she added.

Donna also went on to talk about how generous Travis Kelce is and that he has a good heart as well.

