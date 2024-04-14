Travis Kelce's mom Donna approves as Chiefs TE, Taylor Swift are spotted holding hands during date night in LA

Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, has shown her support for his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift. When the Grammy award-winning singer attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game, she sat next to Donna, which quickly became a regular seating arrangement.

The two were spotted walking on the field after the Chiefs won the AFC title and then again after the Super Bowl LVIII victory. Now, the NFL mom is showing her support for the couple as they ventured out on a recent date night. Photos of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift leaving Sushi Park on Friday night quickly circulated on social media.

The images were obtained by People magazine, which posted the content on its Instagram account. The post about the couple was liked by over 67,000 users, one of whom was Donna Kelce. The NFL's most well-known mother gave her stamp of approval for the couple as they enjoyed time together during the offseason.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been spending most of their time in Los Angeles since returning from the latest leg of "The Eras" tour. The couple also headed to Coachella for the first time together on Saturday night as Swift supported her close friends Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff.

Travis Kelce's mom Donna made a sweet gesture to fans at live podcast show

Jason and Travis Kelce hosted a live show of their "New Heights" podcast on the campus of their alma mater, the University of Cincinnati. The show had to be moved inside the Fifth Third Arena due to inclement weather, but Donna Kelce found a way to show her appreciation to the fans.

Fans that were in line to enter the arena were treated to free Subway subs, handed out by Donna Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end as well as "New Heights" are sponsored by Subway, and the chain restaurant sent some platters to the live show.

To acknowledge her sons' fans, Donna Kelce walked around with the platters, giving them to attendees and thanking them.

Donna Kelce wore her famous jacket that supported both of her sons, with both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs logos.