WATCH: Jason and Travis Kelce's mom Donna surprises fans with thoughtful gesture at New Heights show in Cincinnati

Jason and Travis Kelce hosted their highly anticipated live show of the "New Heights" podcast at their alma mater, the University of Cincinnati. Their mom, Donna Kelce, was in attendance at the event and surprised their loyal fans with a bite to eat.

Donna Kelce walked around and handed out Subway subs to fans as they patiently waited to enter the Fifth Third Arena on Thursday night. The moment was caught on camera and was shared by Page Six.

Donna Kelce handing out subs to fans had many fans comparing it to a similar gesture made by Taylor Swift's father Scott in February. Ahead of a concert in Sydney, Australia, Scott Swift handed out trays of food to fans waiting outside the stadium.

Donna Kelce along with their father Ed Kelce also made an appearance on stage at the live podcast event later in the evening.

Travis Kelce chugged a beer before accepting college diploma at "New Heights" event

Jason and Travis Kelce hosted a live episode of their "New Heights" podcast on Thursday night on the campus of the University of Cincinnati. It gave fans the opportunity to see the Super Bowl champions in person.

At the end of the show, something occurred that nobody saw coming. Jason and Travis Kelce had their very own college graduation on stage as they were presented with their diplomas by the University of Cincinnati President, Dr. Neville Pinto.

Jason Kelce completed his degree in marketing, but he didn't attend the ceremony. Travis finished his degree in interdisciplinary studies in 2022 and didn't attend a ceremony either. As the Kansas City Chiefs tight end approached Pinto, he proceeded to chug a beer. A move he has become well-known for especially during the last two Super Bowl celebrations.

The 34-year-old tight end also was seen dancing to Taylor Swift's hit song "Shake it Off" during the event. The Bearcats marching band performed the song while the Kelce's were on stage, prompting fans to join in singing the words to the hit song from Swift's 1989 album.