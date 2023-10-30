Travis Kelce's publicist, Pia Malihi, drew the ire of many Taylor Swift fans after re-sharing pictures from her birthday party uploaded by a friend.

One of the images in the story was problematic for many Swifties. In the image in which the pop star appeared, her face was hidden by a clown emoji. As the rumored partner of one of her biggest clients, many agreed that this did not reflect well on Malihi.

Fans online noted that she had switched her Instagram account from personal to private. They also noted that the negative feedback will not stop anytime soon.

"Oh sweetie went private real quick. It's gonna get nasty for her trust me."

Another fan started doubting the legitimacy of Taylor and Travis's relationship.

There has already been a lot of talk about the pop star and the NFL star's relationship. Many times, fans have questioned if their rumored romance was for the cameras or not.

Another fan suggested that their linkup might not be for PR, claiming that no publicist would publicly take a shot at their client's potential partner.

Some even suggested that Pia Malihi could have a crush on Kelce:

It is important to note that these are assumptions from fans. Pia Malihi did not speak out about the social media frenzy.

Dave Portnoy drags Travis Kelce's publicist for controversial post

As if the wrath from fans was not enough, Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports and a proud Swiftie, said this about the Chiefs star's publicist.

"Introducing the worst publicist to ever live. Travis Kelce's publicist reposting a picture that has a clown emoji over Taylor's face. Even if it was an accident it's an accident a publicist can't make. See ya Pia."

Many fans also implored Travis Kelce to start looking for a new PR professional, claiming that the person meant to maintain a squeaky-clean image of Kelce in front of the world was mocking his partner.