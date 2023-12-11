Travis Kelce's sister-in-law Kylie hypes Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert days after supportive TikTok message

Taylor Swift has been a constant presence to NFL fans, thanks to her relationship with All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. Their romance has captivated the league and others across the world. The Time Magazine Person of the Year and her Eras Tour have also interested fans.

Someone close to Kelce seems to be a fan of Swift's movie based on the tour. That would be his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, the wife of Travis' older brother and star center Jason Kelce. Kylie liked a post on Instagram that promoted the "Love Story" singer's movie that is to be released on Prime Video.

The wife of the Philadelphia Eagles star took to her TikTok, posting a video of her daughter Wyatt with Swift's song "Never Grow Up" in the background. Could it be that the pop superstar has a new fan in Kylie? She would join Brittany Mahomes as a new BFF.

The extended version of Swift's movie is set to come out on a special day as she will turn 34 on December 13th. There have been rumors that Travis Kelce has special plans for the 12-time Grammy winner that day. It includes dinner and a surprise party.

Swift is spending time with Kelce at his $6 million home in Leawood, Kansas, almost 30 minutes from Kansas City. She performed her last concert on the Eras Tour in 2023 last month as it restarts in February 2024.

Why Kylie Kelce used Taylor Swift's song in TikTok video

Kelce and her usage of Taylor Swift's song in the TikTok video was no accident. It was used to address a New York Post piece that seemingly misquoted Kylie's comments on Swift in an interview with Spectrum News in November.

Kelce stated that she is more behind the scenes when it comes to appearances in that interview:

"It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera."

Kylie and Jason Kelce have been married since April 2018 and have three daughters together. There's a chance that Travis could give his nieces an aunt as he might pop the question to Taylor Swift on her birthday.