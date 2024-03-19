Travis Kelce's teammate hopes Super Bowl-winning TE starts a family with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has gotten a seal of approval and well wishes from one of his Kanas City Chiefs teammates. Super Bowl winning kicker Harrison Butker recently sat down for an interview with EWTN News in Depth and was asked about the singer and tight end's relationship.

He had nothing but love for the couple and hopes that their relationship lasts for a longtime and that they get married and welcome children in the future. Butker said:

"I hope they get married and start a family."

Butker also went on to talk about meeting the Grammy winning singer for the first time and the conversations that they had the past few months. He said that Swift is amazed at his talent as a kicker in the National Football League:

"She thinks that's amazing that I can kick the ball so far through the uprights. It was a great experience and I can't say enough great things about her."

Harrison Butker said that he didn't consider himself a die-hard "Swiftie" but he is definitely a fan of hers.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift enjoyed date night at exclusive L.A. club

Since winning Super Bowl LVIII in February, Travis Kelce has visited Taylor Swift in Australia and Singapore on the latest stops of her record-setting "The Eras" tour. Swift and Kelce flew back to the United States last weekend and since then have kept a low profile.

Eyewitness accounts of the couple have been the only glimpses fans have been getting. They attended an exclusive Oscars party hosted by Gucci in the Hollywood Hills. Kelce attended Justin Timberlake's concert without Swift last week.

On Saturday night, they went on a date night at the members only club, Birds Street Club, in Los Angeles. Once again, cameras didn't catch a glimpse of the couples but sources told Page Six that they were there with another couple.

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger was also at the club alongside his wife, and sources told the publication, when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce walked in, he jumped out of his seat in excitement.

Apparently, even longtime executives still get excited to see a star of Taylor Swift's caliber in person.