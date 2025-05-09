Travis Kelce says he’d make LeBron his tight end if the Chiefs superstar owned an NFL team

Travis Kelce and Jason Klece have been finding a ton of success off of the football field, including with their popular New Heights podcast. They discuss a wide range of various topics and recently had an interesting hypothetical premise.
The Kansas City Chiefs star was asked to build a NFL team using only players from other sports rather than football. He provided some of his highlights and top picks, such as naming LeBron James his tight end.
Kelce explained:
"Start me off with LeBron. For quarterback, give me Paul Skenes. He's a big dude, sees over the line, and has a great arm. I've seen him throw the football and it looked like he could probably sling it a little bit. For my wide receiver, give me Anthony Edwards."
"Put LeBron at tight end, I think he'd be a fantastic tight end. For the other wide receiver, give me Jayson Tatum, he was pretty good in high school ... For running back, give me McDavid, he's slithery. That's my offensive skill positions."
Travis Kelce's star-studded theoretical lineup consists of players from the NBA, NHL, and MLB. He used Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes as his pitcher, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid as his running back, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James as his quarterback, with Jayson Tatum and Anthony Edwards as his two wide receivers.
He specifically mentioned that he thinks LeBron would be an excellent tight end if he ever had the chance of playing in the NFL. James actually has former experience as a wide receiver prior to his legendary basketball career, and considering his size, it seems to be a strong pick.
LeBron James was considered to be one of the best high school basketball prospects ever, resulting in him skipping college to become the first-overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. His caeer has been among the most legendary of all-time, but apparently he could played college football instead if he wanted to.
James was ranked as the number-one football prospect in the stae of Ohio following his two years of high schoole football as a wdie receiver, according to The Sporting News. He reportedly totaled 103 receptions for 2,065 yards and 23 touchdowns across two seasons. Add in the fact that he is listed at 6'9" tall and weighs 250 pounds, and it makes sense why Travis Kelce believes in his potential as a tight end.
