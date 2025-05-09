Travis Kelce says he’d make LeBron his tight end if the Chiefs superstar owned an NFL team

Travis Kelce and Jason Klece have been finding a ton of success off of the football field, including with their popular New Heights podcast. They discuss a wide range of various topics and recently had an interesting hypothetical premise.

Ad

The Kansas City Chiefs star was asked to build a NFL team using only players from other sports rather than football. He provided some of his highlights and top picks, such as naming LeBron James his tight end.

Kelce explained:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Start me off with LeBron. For quarterback, give me Paul Skenes. He's a big dude, sees over the line, and has a great arm. I've seen him throw the football and it looked like he could probably sling it a little bit. For my wide receiver, give me Anthony Edwards."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Put LeBron at tight end, I think he'd be a fantastic tight end. For the other wide receiver, give me Jayson Tatum, he was pretty good in high school ... For running back, give me McDavid, he's slithery. That's my offensive skill positions."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Travis Kelce's star-studded theoretical lineup consists of players from the NBA, NHL, and MLB. He used Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes as his pitcher, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid as his running back, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James as his quarterback, with Jayson Tatum and Anthony Edwards as his two wide receivers.

He specifically mentioned that he thinks LeBron would be an excellent tight end if he ever had the chance of playing in the NFL. James actually has former experience as a wide receiver prior to his legendary basketball career, and considering his size, it seems to be a strong pick.

Ad

Travis Kelce thinks LeBron James would be a "fantastic" tight end

Travis Kelce and LeBron James

LeBron James was considered to be one of the best high school basketball prospects ever, resulting in him skipping college to become the first-overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. His caeer has been among the most legendary of all-time, but apparently he could played college football instead if he wanted to.

Ad

Expand Tweet

James was ranked as the number-one football prospect in the stae of Ohio following his two years of high schoole football as a wdie receiver, according to The Sporting News. He reportedly totaled 103 receptions for 2,065 yards and 23 touchdowns across two seasons. Add in the fact that he is listed at 6'9" tall and weighs 250 pounds, and it makes sense why Travis Kelce believes in his potential as a tight end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More