Travis Kelce set to debut as a producer on $10,000,000 film financed in part by Joe Biden’s green energy tax credits: Report

With the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror, Travis Kelce is heading to Hollywood. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar is co-producing a movie titled 'My Dead Friend Zoe.'

Hollywood icons Morgan Freeman and Ed Harris will star alongside Natalie Morales of Parks and Recreation fame in the dark comedy. Per Variety, Morales plays an Afghanistan war veteran, while Harris stars as her grandfather and a Vietnam war veteran. The movie will be released on March 9th at the South by Southwest event in Austin, Texas.

Green energy entrepreneur and the film's co-producer, Mike Field, is funding the movie's production by taking advantage of Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

The Act is “the single largest investment in climate and energy in American history, enabling America to tackle the climate crisis, advancing environmental justice, securing America’s position as a world leader in domestic clean energy manufacturing and putting the United States on a pathway to achieving the Biden-Harris Administration’s climate goals, including a net-zero economy by 2050.”

Field is using the money he generated through the sale of surplus tax credits to finance the movie. While Kelce has already committed to playing in 2024, he's also gearing up for life after football and setting himself up for a career in the entertainment industry.

Travis Kelce's list of endorsements

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Since his relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift became public, Travis Kelce has become one of the most sought-after athletes for companies.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end endorses a plethora of brands, including Nike, Bud Light, Experian, and DirectTV, among others. He also stars in State Farm commercials alongside his Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.

Kelce also endorses Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots. The veteran reportedly earns over $5 million in endorsement deals.

Travis Kelce's net worth

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

In the last year, Kelce has gone public with his relationship with Taylor Swift, started an extremely successful podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles icon Jason Kelce, starred in a slew of advertisements, and won two Super Bowls.

It's been a fruitful 14 months for Kelce, and his net worth reflects that. It has risen to over $50 million and will continue to grow. The Chiefs tight end's net worth could balloon up to nine figures by the end of the year.

However, it'll still dwarf compared to his girlfriend Taylor Swift's net worth, reportedly worth over $1 billion.