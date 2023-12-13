Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a big 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. The star tight end discussed the controversial ending of the game against the Bills on his podcast and also talked about Shohei Ohtani's monstrous 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kelce, as usual, didn't shy away from praising another star athlete. Both he and his brother Jason Kelce were stunned by the historic deal that Ohtani was offered. The Chiefs tight end further went on to say how the Dodgers' two-way phenom has completely changed the game of baseball with his $700 million contract.

Here's what Travis Kelce said:

"Arguably one of the greatest baseball players ever to do it signs $700 million over the next 10 years. I think it's going to change baseball, I think we're going to see a lot more two-way players growing up or coming up in the MLB."

"I think you're going to see a lot more of these guys trying to put it all on their back if it gets you $700 million over the next 10 years, you're going to see other players try and do it.”

Shohei Ohtani is deferring $680 million from his total contract to receive after 10 years. Many people are upset because he will only be paid $2 million per year during his tenure.

Although Ohtani and the Dodgers are not breaking any rules, fans of other teams believe that despite signing Ohtani for $70 million, the NL West franchise is able to save funds for other star players such as Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will aim to snap the two-game losing streak

Travis Kelce: Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost three of their last four games. They are in a very tough spot and need to get back to winning ways. Travis Kelce will hope to have a big impact on his team's Week 15 game against the New England Patriots.

So far this season in 12 games, Kelce has 80 receptions for 896 yards and has scored five touchdowns. Despite being 34 years old, Kelce is on pace to have another 1000 receiving yards season. There have been rumors about his potential retirement, but given how he is playing, the star tight end can give a couple of more seasons to the Chiefs fans.

