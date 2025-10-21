Travis Kelce shows gratitude to sister-in-law Kylie Kelce as Chiefs TE gets humbling surprise from SNL legend Maya Rudolph 

Travis Kelce is becoming a favourite not only for his performance on the field or because of his relationship with Taylor Swift, but also for his charm off the field. In a recent podcast, 'Not Gonna Lie' with Kylie Kelce, hosted by Kelce's sister-in-law, the Chiefs TE got praised by the American actress and comedian legend Maya Rudolph.

Ad

“My favourite, favourite host, whenever they were on SNL, were always professional athletes, always,” Maya said in the clip shared on Instagram on Friday.

I'm biased, but I do think that my brother-in-law, Travis, did an outstanding job when he hosted. Kylie said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When Kelce got to know of Maya's remark, he dropped a heartfelt message in a comment:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Holy shit, Maya saw my SNL?! 😳🫣 what is life!!?! She’s a SNL legend! Thanks, Ky!!!,” Travis wrote in the comments.

Travis Kelce shows gratitude to sister-in-law Kylie as Chiefs TE gets humbling surprise from SNL legend Maya Rudolph [IG/@nglwithkylie]

Maya Rudolph also said that being around diverse people in a locker room builds a foundation for deeply rooted comedy and praised their talent.

Ad

Also read: "Picked up a literal turd" - Jason Kelce's wife Kylie shares major misunderstanding in kids' bathroom turning into literal nightmare

Kylie Kelce shares favorite Taylor Swift tracks

After Taylor Swift released her new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' on October 3, Kylie Kelce talked about the tracks she loved most on her podcast.

“My favourites on the album are definitely ‘Wi$h Li$t,’ ‘Opalite,’ and who are we kidding? ‘Wood!’” Kylie said. “Here’s the deal: do I need that much detail, specifically about my brother-in-law? Probably not. But also, good job, Trav! That’s it! Guys, yes, 1,000%, yes. That’s women supporting women. Proud of you,” Kylie said. (05:29)

Ad

Ad

On her podcast, Kylie Kelce laughed at a tweet inspired by a lyric from The Life of a Showgirl. The joke, poking fun at her family, said the entire block looked like her kids. She admitted it made her laugh and said it hit close to home.

Also read: Kylie Kelce takes sly dig at Jason Kelce's manhood with cheeky Instagram update inspired by Taylor Swift song

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.