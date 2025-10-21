Travis Kelce shows gratitude to sister-in-law Kylie Kelce as Chiefs TE gets humbling surprise from SNL legend Maya Rudolph 

Travis Kelce is becoming a favourite not only for his performance on the field or because of his relationship with Taylor Swift, but also for his charm off the field. In a recent podcast, 'Not Gonna Lie' with Kylie Kelce, hosted by Kelce's sister-in-law, the Chiefs TE got praised by the American actress and comedian legend Maya Rudolph.
“My favourite, favourite host, whenever they were on SNL, were always professional athletes, always,” Maya said in the clip shared on Instagram on Friday.
I'm biased, but I do think that my brother-in-law, Travis, did an outstanding job when he hosted. Kylie said.
When Kelce got to know of Maya's remark, he dropped a heartfelt message in a comment:
“Holy shit, Maya saw my SNL?! 😳🫣 what is life!!?! She’s a SNL legend! Thanks, Ky!!!,” Travis wrote in the comments.
Maya Rudolph also said that being around diverse people in a locker room builds a foundation for deeply rooted comedy and praised their talent.
Kylie Kelce shares favorite Taylor Swift tracks
After Taylor Swift released her new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' on October 3, Kylie Kelce talked about the tracks she loved most on her podcast.
“My favourites on the album are definitely ‘Wi$h Li$t,’ ‘Opalite,’ and who are we kidding? ‘Wood!’” Kylie said. “Here’s the deal: do I need that much detail, specifically about my brother-in-law? Probably not. But also, good job, Trav! That’s it! Guys, yes, 1,000%, yes. That’s women supporting women. Proud of you,” Kylie said. (05:29)
On her podcast, Kylie Kelce laughed at a tweet inspired by a lyric from The Life of a Showgirl. The joke, poking fun at her family, said the entire block looked like her kids. She admitted it made her laugh and said it hit close to home.
