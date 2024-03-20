Travis Kelce sneaks in Taylor Swift reference while addressing Kenny Pickett's Steelers exit

Travis Kelce might have just cemented his status as a Taylor Swift fan.

Dating one of the most popular singers in the world, Travis Kelce continues to support Swift, especially as they travel around the world to support each other. With Swift attending multiple Kansas City Chiefs games last season, Kelce has been flying to multiple destinations for Swift's Eras Tour shows.

Speaking about Kenny Pickett's recent exit from the Pittsburgh Steelers on the New Heights show with his brother Jason, Kelce ended up singing a popular Swift song lyric from her 1989 album, Bad Blood:

"Kenny and the Steelers, their relationship ended in a little bad blood. But Kenny is saying he preferred to move on".

The conversation began with Kelce and Jason speaking about the Eagles, who have now acquired the former Steelers QB. While Pickett could have played alongside Russell Wilson, the former wanted to move on from the team.

Speaking of Pickett, Kelce added:

"He just can't leave the state of Pennsylvania. The guy just fuc*ing love PA, man".

However, while Kelce did sing Swift's song, the Chiefs tight end did not mention their reported attendance at the exclusive Oscars party.