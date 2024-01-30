Travis Kelce splashes $11,000 on custom diamond-studded bracelets for Taylor Swift, engraved with special nickname for power couple

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's love story has solidified them as a power couple. The Chiefs All-Pro tight end and the "Karma" singer have been inseparable whenever they have been able to find time in their busy schedules.

Kelce reportedly made sure that Swift would know his love for her wherever they may be thanks to $11K custom bracelets laced with diamonds. Wove designed the bracelets as part of a collection with golfer Michelle Wie West with the initials TNT. One of the jewelers took to TikTok to explain the bracelet and its design:

“The bracelet that Taylor is wearing is actually the statement piece from our three-piece collection that we made with professional golfer Michelle Wie West. The inspo for this collection came from the friendship bracelet.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We cannot believe that this is on Taylor’s wrists. Both Michelle and the whole Wove team are massive Swifties so this is the greatest honor ever. As much as we would love to take credit for the TNT nickname, that was all Travis.”

According to the Wove website, the custom-designed bracelet costs around $5.8K a piece. The bracelet was seen worn by Swift after the Kansas City Chiefs playoff win last weekend after embracing Travis Kelce after the game.

Taylor Swift and some of her fashion at Chiefs games to support Travis Kelce

Swift has been a massive supporter of her boyfriend, attending Chiefs games since last September. The pop superstar has shown that support in various ways this season. She has worn windbreakers akin to Chiefs colors at games with matching red sneakers.

She even donned a friendship bracelet of her own with Kelce's No. 87 jersey number and a vintage Chiefs sweatshirt last October. In December, she wore a classic 90s Chiefs sweatshirt from a local shop in Kansas City.

When the Chiefs faced the Packers, the 12-time Grammy winner went with an all-red jacket. Earlier this month, Swift wore a Kelce custom-designed jacket made by Kristin Juszczyk that went viral.