Travis Kelce has a system in place for 'wild DMs' from persistent women

Travis Kelce has won two Super Bowls, and apparently a lot of hearts.

From a dating show to a few relationships, Kelce has always found himself at the center of attention, some of it unwanted. However, the Kansas City Chiefs star might have a method to deal with all the attention sent his way.

While on the "Pivot Podcast," Kelce opened up about 'wild DMs' and how persistent a few people could be. Of course, the 33-year-old tries to stay as respectful as he can.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kelce was asked:

"What's the wildest thing that you have seen? A woman in the DMS? A girl trying to shoot at you. What's the craziest thing?"

Laughing a little, Kelce replied:

"I would say just persistency, man. There's some ladies that'll just... You'll see it. It's just like it's almost every single day - just a different note or different - 'Hey, what's up?' And it'll be for probably almost like a year straight. I see you trying, but I'mma respectfully say no."

According to Kelce's words, he might see your messages, but he isn't going to reply to everyone.

A few years ago in 2016, Kelce was also a part of the E! Network's show "Catching Kelce." A show revolving around his dating life, the tight end's private life has been discussed since his rookie years.

Travis Kelce's dating history: Who has the Chiefs icon dated?

Following "Catching Kelce," Travis Kelce began dating Maya Benberry. The show had 50 women from 50 states participating, out of which Benberry was chosen. Kelce referred to her as arrogant during the show.

“I have been attracted to women like that my entire life, and those relationships didn't work because of that. I don't want that anymore,” Kelce said.

However, he ended up choosing Benberry in the end.

The former couple dated for about eight months before splitting up.

Travis Kelce with the Super Bowl trophy

Kelce's most popular relationship was with Kayla Nicole. They had been linked since 2017, and dated on and off until finally calling it quits. Their first breakup was in 2020, when Nicole wiped her Instagram of Travis Kelce's photos.

Reports even accused Kelce of cheating. The Chiefs star, however, spoke in his own defense:

"This is fake news... a lie... and not why Kayla and I broke up. Take all your hatred somewhere else please."

Screenshot from TMZ Sports

A few months later, Kelce was back to calling Nicole his girlfriend. That being said, the final breakup happened and rumors swirled it was due to Kelce's frugal nature, as he asked to divide the price every time. While on the podcast, Kelce shut down those rumors:

"But you've got to be crazy if you'd think I would never helped or gave her a couple thousand to grab some food or she gave me some money to go get some food.... we were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here, a hundred dollars there wasn't even thought about."

As of yet, Kelce hasn't confirmed being in another relationship publically.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault