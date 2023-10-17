The buzz around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is threatening to engulf headlines, it would seem. After the pop star was spotted at her third NFL game of the season for Broncos vs Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, the NFL's newest power couple were spotted heading out for date night. Two date nights, in fact.

Of course, news of Kelce and Swift's date night went viral within minutes. The buzz has gotten so out of hand that even Daniel Jones had something to say about the pair.

The injured New York Giants quarterback appeared on the Up and Adams Show on Tuesday, October 17, to talk all things football. The host, Kay Adams, subtly worked Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's viral weekend into the conversation, egging the Giants QB on to deliver a couple of recommendations.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Jones said in response:

"4 Charles or Don Angie. I think you gotta get everything. You gotta get the French dip. You gotta get the burger and split it. You gotta get some steaks. I think he'd go for it."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's weekend PDA pictures go viral

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, his second on the show after hosting it earlier this year in March.

Soon after, the two were spotted holding hands in New York City.

Expand Tweet

Page Six later reported that they were visiting the restaurant Nobu.

Interestingly, both of them were on SNL last weekend. While Swift was there to introduce Ice Spice as the musical guest, Kelce starred in a parody on the media's incessant coverage of the power couple.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce holding hands (Image credit: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID)

There were some rumors that Kelce and Swift would then head to MetLife Stadium and catch the New York Jets in action against Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs star ultimately ended up attending the game, though Swift didn't make it to MetLife.

Olivia Wilde walks back on subtle dig at Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce

While the media was going ga-ga over the NFL star, one fine day last month, Wilde posted a story on social media of a tweet that read:

"I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist."

Expand Tweet

Wilde clarified that post this week, telling paparazzi:

“I meant no harm. It’s obviously a comment on how much attention gets paid to stupid things."

It remains to be seen if Swift will attend the Chiefs game in Week 7 when Kansas City welcomes the Los Angeles Chargers to Arrowhead Stadium.