Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift mania sells out $112 Chiefs windbreaker from Erin Andrews' collection 

As the Kansas City Chiefs bagged another win, this time against the Denver Broncos, Taylor Swift made another appearance at Arrowhead Stadium.

Cozied up in the VIP suite with Travis Kelce's mother, Donna, and Brittany Mahomes, the game was perfect for another celebration. Of course, everything from Taylor's entry to her outfit was under scrutiny.

This time, fans couldn't help but fixate on her jacket: a red Chiefs windbreaker. Interestingly, the jacket was from NFL commentator Erin Andrews' line WEAR.

Sold for $112.99 on the site, Taylor Swift's impact sold the windbreaker out pretty quickly.

Image from www.rallyhouse.com's Chiefs section

All sizes were sold out immediately, though they could be restocked soon.

Of course, many even pointed out the impact on social media. Some users even asked the line to restock them soon.

"Y’all need to do another run of these, I’m begging," one user wrote.

Despite a few fans being unhappy with increasing Taylor Swift coverage at games, most users seemed to enjoy Swift's appearance on Thursday night.

Apart from another moment with Donna Kelce, Swift was also seen spending time with Brittany Mahomes and Kelce's father Ed.

NFL fans have been battling it out with Taylor Swift's Swifties over football terms

As the game continued, a few Swift update accounts ended up sharing some moments from Kelce's on-field performance. Making an error, one account wrote:

“Taylor and Brittany Mahomes after Travis intercepted!”

Of course, there was some backlash from NFL fans, who urged Swifties to stop watching NFL games.

One user wrote:

"Tell them to stop watching the game".

Including the New York Jets win at MetLife Stadium, this was Swift's third Chiefs game this season. Though she continues to support Travis Kelce, the two of them are yet to make their relationship official.

In her appearance on the TODAY show, Donna Kelce stated that their linkup was very new:

"You know, it's fairly new. I don't like to talk about it. It's just one of those things where, obviously, everybody saw me. I was in the box with her. And it's just another thing that's amped up my life."

As the 2023 NFL season gears up, one could possibly expect a few more appearances from Swift.