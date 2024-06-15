Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift "move their schedules around" to manage long-distance relationship: ET Report

Despite constant outings and meetups, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are working through a long-distance relationship. The two have been dating for around a year, going public with their relationship when Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in September.

According to a report by ET, the power couple is making their relationship work by moving their schedules around. As per ET's source, they are making sure to make time for each other.

"Taylor and Travis make sure that the current long-distance aspect of their relationship doesn't last very long," the source told ET. "They both move their schedules around if it's feasible and try to carve out as much time as they can to see each other, as well as each other’s families and friends."

Furthermore, the source added that both Kelce and Swift are prioritizing each other.

"They prioritize each other and do anything and everything to make each other happy. Their relationship is genuine, and they both want to make it work, so it does.”

Swift, currently halfway across the globe in England, stayed up and cheered Travis Kelce at the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony. Swift even commented on Mecole Hardman's girlfriend's livestream, confirming she was watching intently.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have traveled across the globe to support each other

As mentioned, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have traveled miles to show up at each others' events. During the NFL playoffs, Swift flew in from Japan for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Kelce, on his end, has flown to Singapore, Australia and France to attend Swift's Eras Tour show. Including holidays in LA and Italy, fans have spotted the two together on a romantic getaway.

During a segment on the New Heights podcast with brother Jason, Travis Kelce spoke about his offseason plans, which include hopping around the globe.

"I'm gonna be dancing around. Yeah, I'm all over the world this offseason, but it'll be a nice… it's like my yin to my yang. You know, football. It keeps me locked in Kansas City during the season. And you know, I just gotta fly around and have some fun in the offseason."

With Swift continuing The Eras Tour before the 2024 NFL season kicks off, one can expect more concert appearances from Travis Kelce.