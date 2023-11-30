Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift spend quality time in Kansas City with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes: Daily Mail Report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have become one of the most popular couples in the world. The All-Pro tight end and the music superstar have seen together across multiple countries in the last couple of months. Now, fans will likely see them together in Kansas City as Swift's Eras Tour is on a break until February.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple spent time with another power couple, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. Swift and Kelce did not show up to the Mahomes' $8 million mansion together.

They came separately to the massive home of the two-time Super Bowl MVP and his wife with Swift's security team. The All-Pro tight end arrived in a Rolls Royce Ghost donning a red hoodie, while Swift was taken to the mansion shortly ahead of him.

The two couples spent several hours together at the huge estate. which features a full-length football field with Patrick Mahomes' name in the end zone and his logo. Here's a look at the mansion and the football field:

Overhead view of Mahomes' mansion. Credit: Daily Mail

Wide view of Mahomes' mansion. Credit: Daily Mail

The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end improved his home, taking a page out of his teammates' playbook.

Travis Kelce upgraded his home to one under 15 minutes away to have more private time with Swift. Per reports, Kelce is seeking to spend the Christmas holiday together, as her birthday is next month.

According to the Daily Mail, a moving van was spotted at Kelce's new mansion. That comes after Swift traveled over 5,000 miles from Sao Paolo, Brazil, to Kansas City to be with Travis Kelce for the next couple of weeks.

Is Travis Kelce's girlfriend and Brittany Mahomes BFFs?

Swift and Mahomes at the Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Swift and Mahomes have seemed to become close after spending several Chiefs games in the suite at Arrowhead Stadium together. They did a handshake when celebrating a touchdown:

The Bad Blood singer hosted the WAGs of Chiefs players at her New York City apartment when the team was playing in Germany earlier this month. That also included Brittany Mahomes.

Swift with Brittany Mahomes and other Chiefs WAGs. Credit: Brittany Mahomes IG/People

Last month, Brittany hanged out with Swift and actresses Blake Lively and Sophie Turner for dinner in New York City. Whether they attend any more games this season as the Chiefs face the Green Bay Packers on SNF in Week 13 remains to be seen.