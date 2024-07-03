Travis Kelce teases possible future appearances on Taylor Swift's Eras' tour

Travis Kelce made Taylor Swift's Eras Tour even more special, with a surprise cameo during the London show. Now that Kelce has made his on-stage debut, Swifties are wondering if they will see more of Travis on-stage.

In the latest episode of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, the Chiefs tight end hinted at more potential cameos in Taylor Swift's shows. Talking about making more appearances in Eras Tour, the Chiefs tight end said:

"Shout out to Tay for letting me jump on stage with her. Who knows it might not be the last time, you guys will have to keep showing up to these Eras tours and see if I pop out of the stage or whatnot." (1:07:05)

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During the podcast, Travis Kelce also detailed what went behind the scenes at the Chiefs tight end's Eras Tour debut in London. Kelce recalled having a hilarious conversation with Taylor Swift about his on-stage debut.

"I initially mentioned it to Tay I was like, ‘how funny would it be? If I just like rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989... that era. She started laughing she was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for like doing something like that?’" Travis Kelce said.

"And I was just like, ‘I would love to do that. I've seen the show enough might as well put me to work here’. And sure enough, she found the perfect, perfect part of the show for me to come in, there was no bike in case I ran into somebody else or like one of the dancers or anything. It was the safest option," the Chiefs tight end added.

Travis Kelce's sister-in-law fangirls over Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson

On Monday, Kylie Kelce reshared Charissa Thompson's Instagram post from Eras Tour London, detailing her experience with Thompson and Andrews. Kylie expressed how she "had to fangirl" over the two while praising them for being "bada**". Talking about the same, Kylie said:

"Pardon the delay because we were very busy last week. But I have to circle back to meeting the absolute queens. I had to fangirl over them both for not only being bada** women in Sports, but also having meaningful and empowering conversation on @calmdownpodcast."

Earlier in June, Kylie was also asked about an update on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement. However, instead of hinting at any major plans, she simply deflected the question.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback