Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has his fair share of fans, and we can add former Steeler Alejandro Villanueva and Travis Kelce to that list. With Tomlin having been the Steelers' head coach for 16 years, there isn't a soul who doesn't love him as a person or coach.

Such has been his level of charisma and the ability to connect with all of his players, Tomlin has never had a losing season in the NFL. There are so many players who hold Mike Tomlin in the highest regard and one is Villanueva, but he thinks that Tomlin is meant for so much more than being a head coach.

Villanueva was a guest on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce where he detailed Tomlin is meant for bigger things. Travis Kelce then chimed in and said that Mike Tomlin should run for the presidency.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Villanueva said on the New Heights podcast:

“Mike Tomlin is a one-of-a-kind, I think sometimes I get a little pissed off when I see him because I know that he can have a much bigger role in society than being a head coach. You know he's got incredible leadership skills, incredible charisma, I think he sees people for you know where they're from… coach Tomlin was somebody who believed in coaching and he believed in being a part of your success story.”

To which Kelce replied:

“I've had a few conversations with him and I know everybody speaks to the absolute world of it man so, coach Tomlin, we're gonna need you to run for president.”

How will Mike Tomlin and Steelers fare in 2023?

Las Vegas Raiders v Pittsburgh Steelers

With yet another winning season and Kenny Pickett showing his talent last season, many are bullish on what Pittsburgh can accomplish in 2023.

Their division might be the biggest worry as both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens call the AFC North home, and their schedule has some tough assignments on it.

Pickett went 7-5 as the starter last season, and he does have some weapons at his disposal. Running back Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson, Pat Freiermuth and George Pickens back up the superb defense that ranked 10th for points allowed last season.

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL



"I think this team is primed. We talk about Cincinnati, the Ravens all the time, don't forget about the Pittsburgh Steelers." The Steelers are Herm Edwards' underrated pick to make the playoffs"I think this team is primed. We talk about Cincinnati, the Ravens all the time, don't forget about the Pittsburgh Steelers." The Steelers are Herm Edwards' underrated pick to make the playoffs 👀 "I think this team is primed. We talk about Cincinnati, the Ravens all the time, don't forget about the Pittsburgh Steelers." https://t.co/Ya0kAj94OR

With Mike Tomlin as head coach, the Steelers are always in the mix for the AFC North, and that might be the case again. But with the Bengals and Ravens strengthening this offseason, that looks tough.

In all likelihood, the 2023 season promises to be another building block for Tomlin and the Steelers with many hoping Pickett can take that next step in his second season.

Poll : 0 votes