Tre’Davious White's spot as starting CB is not guaranteed as battle with $15,257,989 rookie heats up

Tre’Davious White is back in Buffalo, but not with a guaranteed starting job. After two years of career-altering injuries and a brief stint away from Orchard Park, the former All-Pro corner is now in the middle of a competitive shake-up at his old position.

The Bills’ cornerback room is suddenly one of the most contested groups on the roster heading into training camp. Joe Buscaglia of the NY Times made this assessment in his latest column on Monday.

"The competition likely comes down to White and Hairston," Buscaglia wrote. "White struggled a bit in spring workouts but knows the defense well. Hairston has the raw ability to play any coverage they want, but the Bills are coaching him hard, and he still has a way to go to be totally in tune with the scheme. The battle could go up right to the start of the regular season."

Tre’Davious White spent the 2024 season split between the Rams and Ravens, recovering from back-to-back injuries. He had a torn ACL in 2021 and a torn Achilles in 2023.

First-round pick Maxwell Hairston, drafted 30th overall out of Kentucky, represents the team’s long-term plan at cornerback. The All-SEC standout signed a four-year deal last week, reportedly worth $15.257 million with a $7.7 million signing bonus.

He missed the final day of minicamp with a mild hamstring injury, but Bills General Manager Brandon Beane assured the media the issue won’t delay his training camp readiness.

Bill GM is rooting for Tre’Davious White to win the starting job

Beane spoke to reporters about Tre’Davious White's status after the team re-signed him this offseason in early June.

"We have a lot of confidence in Tre, but no promises were made. We don't really do that a lot anyway. We're ... just roll the ball and go. But yeah, we're pulling for him, and would love nothing more if he wins the starting job. That means we feel good with him," Beane said, according to the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

Tre’Davious White has already begun mentoring Hairston.

Buffalo’s offseason overhaul at cornerback also includes familiar face Dane Jackson, who returns after a short stint with Carolina, and sixth-round pick Dorian Strong. Rasul Douglas, who started last season opposite Benford, remains unsigned.

Christian Benford is the only corner with a locked-in role. The other side is wide open.

