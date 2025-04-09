Trevon Diggs compares Micah Parsons to Michael Jordan after Cowboys edge rusher’s style change claim

In the 1990s, the line "Be like Mike" was popular on television commercials, shouting out NBA star Michael Jordan. Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons may be taking that idea almost literally.

Ad

Ad

Trending

“I think ima play this year bald headed yall,” Parsons tweeted on Tuesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

His teammate Trevon Diggs responded to it.

“Michael Jordan,” Diggs wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Parsons and Diggs are former first-team All-Pro defensive players, with Diggs earning that honor in 2021. Meanwhile, Parsons has been an All-Pro twice and made the Pro Bowl in each of his NFL seasons.

The Cowboys and Parsons have yet to reach an agreement on a new contract, as the former consensus all-American is playing out his rookie deal. Perhaps this proposed style change is a statement from Parsons, who is trying to get a big contract and could become one of the highest-paid players on the defensive side.

Ad

He’s got a lot to live up to if he wants to take his game to another level just like Jordan, but Parsons has delivered. He was the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021, setting a Dallas rookie record for sacks (13). Parsons has maintained a high level of play since, posting double digits for sacks in each of his four seasons in the league, including 12 in 2024.

His 12 sacks in his first 13 career games are the fourth-highest by a player in their rookie campaign, behind Julius Peppers (13), Reggie White (13) and Leslie O’Neal (12.5).

Ad

Like Parsons, Jordan was an all-star in his sport in his first four professional seasons, but he didn’t win a championship over that span.

One big area Cowboys must address amid Micah Parsons' contract drama

Micah Parsons may be at the top of the team’s priority list, but his contract isn’t the only thing Jerry Jones must address.

Ad

Dallas Cowboys writer Micky Spagnola said on the team’s website on Wednesday that they need an experienced backup quarterback for Dak Prescott.

“Can’t imagine the day tomorrow Dak is injured during the season, and they are willing to turn the keys over to a second-year quarterback with all of one game of NFL experience,” Spagnola wrote.

That second-year QB is Will Grier, who has had little game experience.

This offseason, the team let Cooper Rush sign with the Baltimore Ravens. He never had a losing record behind center for the Cowboys. Prescott missed several games last season because of a hamstring avulsion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Lefevre Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.



Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.



His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.



When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.