Trevon Diggs injury update: Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer opens up about CB's status ahead of TNF vs Eagles

The Cowboys are preparing for Thursday’s season opener in Philadelphia with positive signs about the availability of Trevon Diggs.

On Monday, coach Brian Schottenheimer said the cornerback is "trending in the right way" in his recovery from a knee issue and could be heading onto the field against the Eagles. Diggs was a full participant in practice in addition to rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton, another player recovering from a preseason injury.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs (knee) and LT Tyler Guyton (knee) were both full participants in practice yesterday. Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said both are “trending in the right way” for Thursday night’s season opener in Philadelphia

The update is a good sign for Diggs, who spent two years with injuries to the same knee. He tore his ACL in 2023, which ended his season after 3 games. Last season, he played 11 games before he was shut down again.

He had surgery in January and cast doubt about whether he’d be available at the start of 2025; however, his increased participation in practice suggests he is back ahead of schedule physically.

Trevon Diggs puts specific odds on his Thursday participation

NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

While Brian Schottenheimer avoided specifics on playing time, Trevon Diggs said he feels ready after handling his workload in Monday’s session.

"I did everything today. I did a lot of scout team reps, too. I was getting both. And I'm getting more conditioning. I feel good, so Thursday may be looking good," Diggs told reporters, according to ESPN.

Trevon Diggs assessed his chances at 75-80 percent

He anchors a Cowboys secondary that struggled without him in 2024. His ball skills and ability to match up against top receivers are critical for a defense facing one of the league’s best passing attacks in Philadelphia.

The Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and wideout A.J. Brown, claimed the NFC East crown last season.

Schottenheimer said that the roster is in good shape entering Week 1. The only absence from Monday’s practice was defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, who is dealing with a back issue. Tyler Guyton (knee) and rookie tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford (ankle) were full participants.

Kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday on NBC.

