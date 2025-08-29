  • home icon
  • Trevon Diggs heartbroken as Micah Parsons leaves Dallas after Jerry Jones fails to secure All Pro pass rusher

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 29, 2025 06:07 GMT
Micah Parsons' contract drama has finally came to an end, but it wasn't the outcome fans would have hoped for. Instead of giving him a new contract, Jerry Jones' team traded the linebacker to the Green Bay Packers for DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.

The decision has left fans and Dallas Cowboys players in shock and disappointment. Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs reacted on social media to Parsons' departure with a heartbroken reaction, having spent the past four seasons together.

The linebacker shared an emotional farewell post for the Cowboys fanbase, expressing gratitude for their love and support throughout his stint.

Micah Parsons also clarified how he didn't have control over every decision and wanted to continue playing for the Cowboys. However, as the contract negotiations didn't come to a fruitful conclusion, he had to make a tough choice to move out.

"From the moment I arrived in Dallas, you embraced me and my family as your own. You made a kid from the east coast feel right at home in Texas," Parsons wrote. "Every time I pulled up to work, every time I stepped into that field. I felt the weight and pride of representing you. You didn't just give me a jersey, you gave me a place to belong.
"I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control. My heart has always been here, and still is. ... I never asked for anything more than fairness. ... This is a sad day, but not a bitter one. ... Thank you, Cowboys Nation, for every cheer, every moment and every ounce of love you showed me. Wearing the star has been the honor of my life."
Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant calls out Jerry Jones after Micah Parsons trade

Micah Parsons' trade to the Packers was not on anyone's bingo card for the 2025 offseason. Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant also took the news with a grain of salt.

After the trade was announced, he called out Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for parting ways with arguably one of his best players.

"Jerry Jones.. You gotta make sense to this s**t," Bryant tweeted.

Micah Parsons became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history after agreeing a four-year $188 million deal with the Packers. He will get the chance to go against his former team on Sept. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

