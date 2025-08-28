  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Luka Doncic
  "They got Cooper Flagg and Paige Bueckers tho" - NBA fans react to Micah Parsons exiting Dallas months after Luka Doncic's shock trade to Lakers

"They got Cooper Flagg and Paige Bueckers tho" - NBA fans react to Micah Parsons exiting Dallas months after Luka Doncic's shock trade to Lakers

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 28, 2025 22:31 GMT
Fans compare Micah Parsons
Fans compare Micah Parsons' trade with Luka Doncic's (Image Source: IMAGN)

Just like Luka Doncic, defensive end Micah Parsons has been traded away by a Dallas organization. On Thursday, it was confirmed that Parsons has been shipped to the Green Bay Packers, ending his four-year stay with the Cowboys. The NFL star had demanded a trade from the franchise.

In a statement released on Aug. 1, Parsons expressed his desire to stay in Dallas. He's been a lifelong fan of the team, and playing for the Cowboys was a dream come true for him. However, the contract negotiations did not go well for either side.

The football star wanted the Cowboys to view him as a linebacker and not a defensive end. The difference is that his fifth-year option as a defensive end is worth $21.3 million. However, he'll earn $24 million as a linebacker.

The situation became messy and ultimately led to the breakup of the two parties.

Fans noticed how the Cowboys and the Dallas Mavericks gave away their promising stars. Last season, the Mavericks dealt Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers and seemingly upset the entire fanbase.

After the NFL franchise traded Parsons, fans online pointed out the similarities. Here are some of their reactions.

"They got Cooper Flagg & Paige Beuckers tho," a fan said.
"So the Cowboys get the number 1 pick next year?" another fan commented.
"And they both will still never win a championship 😭😭, " one comment read.

Other fans explained how hard it is to be a Dallas fan after the trades.

"Unreal… two franchise cornerstones gone in the same year, tough time to be a Dallas fan," someone commented.
"Dallas losing Luka and Micah in ‘25? Heartbreak city! 😢 Who’s next to carry the Big D torch? 🏀🏈," a comment read.
"Dallas lost its two most electric young talents in one year. Dončić to Lakers, Parsons to Packers. $188M for Parsons, $160M for Luka. Jerry Jones era officially over – complete market reset for Cowboys and Mavs. Brutal summer for Texas sports fans," a fan ranted.
The Lakers have no problem with Luka Doncic's EuroBasket participation

Most front offices in the NBA get overprotective about their star player who wants to play internationally over the summer. However, the Lakers are a different franchise and are fine with Luka Doncic suiting up for the Slovenian men's national basketball team.

The team's president of basketball operations, Rob Pelinka, traveled to Europe with Lakers governor Jeanie Buss to support Doncic. When asked if Pelinka had any issues with their star player's participation, he said:

“Zero problems. I mean, it’s just something that we believe in for the Lakers organization.”

Pelinka said the Lakers are in full support of Luka Doncic playing for Slovenia this summer.

