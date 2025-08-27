  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Luka Doncic
  • Lakers GM Rob Pelinka sends strong message to support Luka Doncic as he declares “zero problems” with Slovenian superstar’s EuroBasket duties

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka sends strong message to support Luka Doncic as he declares “zero problems” with Slovenian superstar’s EuroBasket duties

By Mervin LR
Published Aug 27, 2025 23:46 GMT
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka sends strong message of support to Luka Doncic as he declares &ldquo;zero problems&rdquo; with Slovenian superstar&rsquo;s EuroBasket duties (Image Source: @kzs_si/X)
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka sends strong message of support to Luka Doncic as he declares “zero problems” with Slovenian superstar’s EuroBasket duties (Image Source: @kzs_si/X)

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka supported Luka Doncic for playing for the national team of Slovenia at EuroBasket 2025 after fans expressed concern about a potential injury.

Ad

Pelinka and team governor Jeanie Buss traveled to Poland to visit Doncic ahead of the EuroBasket opener. It was a strong show of support for their star player, who is expected to become the face of the franchise in the next era.

When asked whether he had any problems with his star player spending the summer playing for his national team, Pelinka said:

"Zero problems.I mean, it's just something that we believe in for the Lakers organization and their leadership, and obviously, their executives have been great. It's been a collaborative partnership with them.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"We had one of our Los Angeles Lakers coaches, Coach Greg St. Jean, added to the staff just for support. So we'll continue to support Luka throughout his career so he can do great things for the Lakers and for the Slovenian national team.”
Ad

Much has been said about the Lakers star's physique which led to Doncic shedding a lot of weight ahead of the next season. The star signed a three-year max contract extension to stay in purple and gold until at least 2028.

Rob Pelinka gushes over Luka Doncic’s impressive body transformation

Luka Doncic has undergone a stunning body transformation during the offseason. The Lakers superstar reportedly lost 31 pounds, per Slovenian POP TV.

Ad

His overall game looks sharper on both ends of the floor during the EuroBasket preparation games, particularly in his outing against Latvia, where he scored 15 points in the first quarter.

Rob Pelinka was impressed with Doncic's new look and had positive things to say about it.

"He's in great shape, really committed to working hard this summer," Pelinka told reporters, per Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews. "And to be able to watch that in person was worth flying over the ocean to be with him."
Ad

Luka Doncic offered a different perspective when asked whether he’s doing anything different on the court with the new training regimen and conditioning.

"Honestly, nothing different. Just probably less tired, a little bit quicker," Doncic said to the media ahead of the EuroBasket opener. "Nothing specific. At the end of the day, I want to win games and help my team achieve more."

Doncic and Slovenia open their EuroBasket tournament against Poland on Thursday. Their group opponents also include Iceland, Belgium, France and Israel. They won just one of five preparation games in the lead-up to the tournament.

About the author
Mervin LR

Mervin LR

Twitter icon

Mervin is an NBA Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience. He honed his writing skills while pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in English literature and a Master’s degree in Online Journalism, and decided to exercise his skills in the realm of sports journalism. He is also a state level hockey player.

Mervin feels basketball requires a unique blend of physicality, skill, team work, which makes it more exciting than other sports. He believes the Golden State Warriors have had a transformative influence on the sport’s culture, and Steph Curry embodies that change the most. Curry has been the most impactful player during Mervin's time watching NBA, as he changed how everybody views the 3-point shot. The Warriors winning the NBA Championship in 2015 and 2017 are his all-time favorite moments in the sport’s history.

Mervin specializes in providing off-beat game analysis, trends, celebrity style and studying profiles of prodigious talents. He strictly follows the rule of 5W and 1H, checks information via multiple sources, and stays updated about the sport to craft compelling content. He has interviewed many Indian athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Sreeshankar Murali, Dipika Pallikal among others.

In his free time, Mervin enjoys watching movies, hiking, crafting poems and occasionally cooking.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications