  "Rob Pelinka make the call and shut him down now": Lakers fans panic as Luka Doncic suffers brutal injury collision in EuroBasket clash vs. Latvia

"Rob Pelinka make the call and shut him down now": Lakers fans panic as Luka Doncic suffers brutal injury collision in EuroBasket clash vs. Latvia

By Evan Bell
Published Aug 16, 2025 17:54 GMT
NBA fans react to Luka Doncic exiting EuroBasket exhibition game after brutal collission (Image credits: Imagn)
NBA fans react to Luka Doncic exiting EuroBasket exhibition game after brutal collission (Image credits: Imagn)

In Saturday's EuroBasket exhibition between Slovenia and Latvia, one of Luka Doncic's teammates fell, colliding with the LA Lakers star. Immediately after, Doncic was seen grimacing in pain after hopping over to the sideline, leaving fans fearing the worst.

The five-time All-NBA First Team player then exited the game.

"Rob Pelinka make the call and shut him down now," one fan shared the video and wrote in caption.
He returned to the bench moments later and was seen walking around pain-free.

Plenty of other fans also weighed in:

Given that Doncic is representing his country on a national stage, the odds of him withdrawing from the tournament are incredibly slim. Slovenia still has two more exhibition games set to take place before the start of the EuroBasket tournament at the end of the month.

On Tuesday, the team will face Great Britain in an exhibition game, before wrapping up their pre-tournament against Serbia on Aug. 21.

Luka Doncic and Slovenia at EuroBasket 2025: All you need to know

Following Slovenia's final pre-tournament exhibition against Great Britain on Aug. 21, the team will enter the group stage of EuroBasket 2025 as part of Group D, comprising: France, Belgium, Poland, Iceland and Israel.

Slovenia's group-stage schedule is as follows:

  • Aug. 28: vs. Poland (2:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. CEST)
  • Aug. 30: vs. France (11 a.m. ET/5 p.m. CEST)
  • Aug. 31: vs. Belgium (8 a.m. ET/2 p.m. CEST)
  • Sept. 2: vs. Iceland (11 a.m. ET/5 p.m. CEST)
  • Sept. 4: vs. Israel (11 a.m. ET/5 p.m. CEST)

Playoff action is set to begin with the Round of 16 on Sept. 6, followed by quarterfinal action on Sept. 9 and semifinal action on Sept. 12. The final four teams will battle on Sept. 14, with the third-place game and the final both taking place on the same day.

Although we could see some last-minute roster changes between now and the start of the tournament. Right now, Slovenia's roster is as follows:

Note: Player names are listed in bold with team names after, and leagues names in parentheses.

  • Luka Doncic LA Lakers (NBA)
  • Miha Cerkvenik Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia)
  • Gregor Hrovat JDA Dijon (France)
  • Robert Jurkovic (Free agent)
  • Martin Krampelj Sagesse SC (Lebanon)
  • Urban Kroflic Mega Basket Belgrade (Serbia)
  • Edo Muric KK Ilirija (Slovenia)
  • Mark Padjen KK Ilirija (Slovenia)
  • Klemen Prepelic Dubai Basketball (UAE, EuroLeague)
  • Rok Radovic Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia)
  • Zak Smrekar Krka Novo mesto (Slovenia)
  • Leon Stergar (Free agent)
  • Luka Scuka Lowen Braunschweig (Germany)
  • Aleksej Nikolic Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia)
  • Alen Omic Buducnost Podgorica (Montenegro)

Following the tournament, Doncic will return to LA for training camp ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season.

