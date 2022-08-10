Cowboys star Trevon Diggs had a blunt response for why he deleted his Twitter account

Last week, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs deactivated his Twitter account. This came after he faced online slander as clips of him getting beaten for long completions by wide receivers during a one-on-one practice session went viral.

Footballism™ @FootbaIIism Trevon Diggs is getting absolutely COOKED at Cowboys’ training camp Trevon Diggs is getting absolutely COOKED at Cowboys’ training camp 😳https://t.co/o45g58yHzy

Diggs, who was joined by his son at the mic after practice yesterday, was asked to comment on the deactivation during a media commitment. He had just two words:

"It's toxic".

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs on why he deleted his Twitter account: “It’s toxic.” Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs on why he deleted his Twitter account: “It’s toxic.” https://t.co/JKFprVMqDQ

Commenting further on the rising tendency of fans to abuse on social media, he added:

“Hate comes with success. I don’t put it past somebody. Everyone is obligated to their own opinion. All I can do is control what I can control on the field and let my play speak for itself.

"I can’t respond to everybody, I can’t reply to everybody, so I’d rather say nothing at all, just perform on the field.”

Diggs is an All-Pro and his achievements include a league-leading 11 interceptions. He is one of the best young defensive backs in the league and has proven to be a dazzling talent.

Trevon Diggs continues to be one of the most polarizing players in the league

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Football Team

Trevon Diggs had an interception in each of his first six games of the 2021 season and followed it with five more in the remaining games. He was named All-Pro and went to the Pro-Bowl. So why is it that despite all those accoloades, his ability and talent are consistently questioned by fans of rival teams?

Firstly, the Cowboys mostly play man-to-man coverage, leaving the corners with no help from the safeties. Secondly, Diggs is a known risk-taker who deploys an aggressive style, which may sometimes lead to big-yard plays against the team.

He allowed 411 yards-after-catch and led the league in allowed yards (1,068). Despite all that, quarterbacks completed only 52.4% passes against him with an average QB rating of 55.8.

As Diggs matures, he'll undoubtedly continue to work on his weaknesses and develop into a superstar, helping Dallas in trying to win the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in 26 years.

