Cowboys' Trevon Diggs deletes his Twitter after being brutally trolled by fans online for poor performance in training camp 

Kritagya Kothari
Modified Aug 07, 2022 09:04 PM IST

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs had a stellar 2021 season. He led the league in interceptions and was a first-team All-Pro. He also made a Pro Bowl appearance.

The 23-year-old has been in the news this preseason because he deactivated his Twitter profile.This happened after a clip of him getting breezed past by wide receiver Ceedee Lamb during Cowboys training camp went viral on social media.

Here are some of the tweets roasting the CB:

Trevon Diggs getting torched by Simi Fehoko (who?) 😭 this y’all elite corner? https://t.co/zx9CmaAldN
Kadarius Toney watching Trevon Diggs get burned by a UDFA https://t.co/8CMjBiqMWH
Trevon Diggs is getting absolutely COOKED at Cowboys’ training camp 😳https://t.co/o45g58yHzy
Trevon Diggs is just the cornerback version of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix tbh twitter.com/jonmachota/sta…
I swear every time I’ve opened twitter today I’ve seen a new video of Trevon Diggs getting absolutely fried on a streak route in practice
The funniest part about these videos of Trevon Diggs getting cooked is that nobody is running all these great technically sound routes, they are literally just running right past him and dusting him
@PFF @jonmachota Trevon Diggs today at training camp https://t.co/1ojiLm7HDB
@PFF @jonmachota The fact it was a simple route is mad crazy
@PFF @jonmachota A good player vs a bad corner. why are we surprised?
@CeeDLAMB @jonmachota No. Trevon Diggs just isn’t a good man to man player. He ball hawks for interceptions but gets dusted. We’ve been telling y’all this. There’s a reason he’s given up the most yards

These types of one-on-one drills are designed to be advantageous for the offensive player. This is because there is no help from other defensive players.

Nonetheless, people took this as an opportunity to troll the cornerback on Twitter. The Cowboys CB deleted his account after the online bashing. Presumably, he wanted to get away from all the negativity as he prepares for the upcoming season.

CeeDee vs. Diggs https://t.co/yuPvM2guu6

Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs goes viral for getting cooked during practice

This is not the only time he got beaten by a player during practice. Another clip emerged of him getting burnt by practice-squad WR Simi Fehoko.

Simi Fehoko vs. Trevon Diggs https://t.co/TvaSGVLYFQ

Reports state the player got into a heated discussion with DB coach Al Harris following the play. There was nothing for Cowboys fans to worry about as they sorted it out a few minutes later off-camera.

Diggs is a known risk taker who deploys an aggressive style as a defensive back. He might get burned for big yards on one play and come up with an important interception on the next.

He had an incredible 2021 season with 11 interceptions, housing two of those for a touchdown. Yet, he continues to be one of the most polarizing players in the league. Along with interceptions, he also led the league in allowed-yards with 1,068.

According to PPF, he allowed the 10th most receptions (11) and third-most targets.

Diggs has proven to be an incredible talent. If he can iron out his inconsistencies, he will have a bright future in the league for years to come.

