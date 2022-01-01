Trevon Diggs' son Aaiden is already winning hearts in Dallas

Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs' son has made headlines since Dallas' Hard Knocks appearance this offseason. Aaiden went viral for his first-ever meeting with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott when he misidentified him as Patrick Mahomes.

In the clip on HBO's Hard Knocks, Aaiden can be heard saying, “So you’re Patrick Mahomes?” Aaiden was wearing a Prescott jersey at the time which made it all the more funnier for Dak. The Cowboys star responded by saying, “You can’t keep getting me and Patrick confused.”

Aaiden Diggs receives special Christmas gift from Patrick Mahomes

The clip of Aaiden and Prescott went viral, and unsurprisingly, it made it all the way to Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs number 15 sent Aaiden a signed jersey for Christmas with a special message telling Aaiden to keep being a star and that he can't wait to see him in the NFL one day.

Aaiden's newfound stardom hasn't stopped with Mahomes, as the entire Cowboys fanbase has taken a shine to him with his dance moves and cuteness overloading the social media scene.

The latest one is a photo of Aaiden with Cowboys star receiver Ceedee Lamb. The photo had a caption that stated it "was very kind for the Cowboys superstar to make time for a photo with CeeDee Lamb," as if the roles were reveresed. Please take a look below.

On Hard Knocks, Diggs was seen with Aaiden. They were break down film, and the youngster stated that his dad is "the best corner in the world" as his love for his father is incredible. It's hard to tell what Cowboys fans loved more, Aaiden's personality or just how good his father has been this season for the Cowboys. Either way, the Diggs family has won many hearts across the Cowboys fanbase.

The bond that the pair shares is clearly unique, and Aaiden simply loves watching his father intercept footballs for fun.

So far in his 15 games this season, Diggs has 11 interceptions, two of which have been returned for touchdowns. Diggs is tied with Everson Walls, who snagged 11 in the 1981 season for first place in Cowboys history for most interceptions in a single season. With two games to go, there is a real chance that Diggs could take sole ownership of the franchise record.

Diggs leads the NFL in interceptions, four clear of second-placed J.C. Jackson of the New England Patriots, who has seven.

Regardless of whether Diggs keeps up his high level of performance, his son Aaiden will continue to shine and bring joy to the millions of football fans across the world.

