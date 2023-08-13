Trevor Lawrence ‘eyeing a massive Year 3’ in NFL after gaining 6-7 lbs of muscle: Report

Trevor Lawrence, a pivotal contributor to the Jacksonville Jaguars' playoff journey, is gearing up for his third season with the team.

Lawrence is a player of high caliber, and he proved that in the second season of his professional career. Although he was unsuccessful at helping his team with a Super Bowl ring, fans will see a new and improved side.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler came with a pleasant update about the Pro Bowler. According to him, the Clemson product will be a hit among fans this season. Fowler said:

"Trevor Lawrence is eyeing a massive Year 3. He said he improved in several areas. He gained about six to seven pounds of muscle this offseason, which he says is kind of hard to do for him because he's a tall, skinny guy with a high metabolism but he ate basically all offseason."

"He worked on his footwork and mechanics, had a couple of tweaks there. Command of the offense; he believes he can make more checks at the line of scrimmage, get the Jaguars in the right play."

It will be interesting to see how things pan out for the quarterback. But for the time being, Trevor Lawrence showed his prowess over the Dallas Cowboys when he went against them in a 28-23 win.

Trevor Lawrence received an unimpressive rating in Madden 24

The young quarterback has risen to become one of the most recognizable and talented shot-callers in the league. Despite his mastery over the sport, he received a low rating in Madden 24.

NFL journalist Dov Kleiman from BroBible recently shared an illustrative representation featuring the quarterbacks ranked between 11 and 20 in EA Sports' NFL video game.

Despite being a prominent figure for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Lawrence found himself 11th on the list, with a rating of 82. This ranking made many NFL fans furious, who expressed their anger online.