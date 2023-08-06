Trevor Lawrence has joined the growing list of NFL stars who have declined to join the second season of Netflix's Quarterback. The hit show follows NFL quarterbacks throughout their season and their life. It gives fans an up close and personal look at their favorite players.

The first season featured Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota, and Patrick Mahomes. Several stars have been linked to the second season, but the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback will not be one of them.

Lawrence said this:

"I was approached, you know, I didn't decide to not do it this year. But, you know, that was just something where I feel like it's just not the right time for me. Who knows maybe in the future..."

For Trevor Lawrence, the time isn't right. He's coming off a division win and a playoff win, with the Jaguars hungry to continue their upward climb in the AFC. Lawrence, presumably, wants to focus on the season and continue helping the Jags reach their ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl.

Netflix's Quarterback will have to wait. Fortunately, if the second season is as good and as popular as the first season, there will be plenty of opportunities for him to get involved.

That may hinge on who the streaming service gets to showcase on the series. If they showcase Kyle Trask, Bailey Zappe, and Derek Carr, it might not be as popular.

Which quarterbacks have rejected Netflix’s Quarterback Season 2 apart from Trevor Lawrence?

Aside from Trevor Lawrence, several NFL players have turned down Netflix's Quarterback. They've all cited different reasons, with Lawrence pointing to bad timing as his reason.

Including Trevor Lawrence, the following have said they won't do the second season of the hit Netflix docu-series:

Justin Fields

Jalen Hurts

Lamar Jackson

Tua Tagovailoa

Dak Prescott

Sam Howell

Matthew Stafford

Sam Howell declined Netflix's Quarterback

There are a lot of stars who have said no, but Netflix should still be able to find players who want to get involved. If Patrick Mahomes was willing to do it, a lot of other players will probably be willing as well.