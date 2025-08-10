Trevor Lawrence's 7-month-old daughter Shae makes Jaguars debut as wife Marissa & baby cheer for "daddy" at preseason game vs. Steelers

Trevor Lawrence’s wife showed up at the preseason game of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers at EverBank Stadium on Saturday. Marissa didn’t go alone as she brought their seven-month-old daughter, Shae, for her first NFL game.In an Instagram story, the former soccer player shared a glimpse from the day with Shae in her arms, cheering for the Jaguars quarterback from the stands.Marissa also dropped a two-word message.“Go Daddy!!!” Marissa wrote.In another story, Marissa held Shae and showed off her outfit: a Trevor jersey with the No. 16 on it.She wrote, “Good to be back 💙,” Marissa wrote.Trevor Lawrence's 7-month-old daughter Shae makes Jaguars debut as wife Marissa &amp; baby cheer for &quot;daddy&quot; at preseason game vs. Steelers [IG/@marissa_lawrence]The story also featured a picture of the mother-daughter duo posing together.“My Babydoll,” Marissa wrote.Shae wore a black onesie with a matching black bow on her hair. Meanwhile, Marissa was styled in a black sleeveless crop top paired with high-waisted leopard-print pants.Trevor Lawrence's 7-month-old daughter Shae makes Jaguars debut as wife Marissa &amp; baby cheer for &quot;daddy&quot; at preseason game vs. Steelers [IG/@marissa_lawrence]Lawrence completed 6 of 7 passes for 43 yards and led a drive that ended in a field goal. However, the Steelers won the preseason opener 31-25.Marissa and Shae join Trevor Lawrence at the Jaguars training campDuring the Jaguars training camp in July, Marissa Lawrence visited the camp at Miller Electric Centre with Shae. She shared carousel of photos on Instagram and dropped a heartfelt message for her husband.“Visit dad at work day 💙🐆 Camp Year 5! So excited for this year and couldn’t be more proud of 16! We love you, babe,” Marissa wrote on July 25.Marissa showed some fun moments from the camp with Trevor Lawrence enjoying some daddy-daughter time. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple has been married since 2021. They started dating in 2016, and in 2020, Trevor proposed to Marissa at Clemson University Stadium in South Carolina. They welcomed Shae in January.Also read: Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa highlights her resemblance to daughter Shae in rare childhood picture