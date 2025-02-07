Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa captures daughter Shae Lynn's adorable moment

Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa are making the most of their downtime together. The two have been spending time with their newborn baby: Shae Lynn. They announced the pregnancy before the 2024 NFL season began, keeping fans and followers updated with the same throughout the year. This includes outings with the family and adorable updates from home.
On Thursday, Marissa captured an adorable moment of her daughter.
"Perfect little monkey," Marissa wrote on IG.
Earlier in the week, Marissa and Lawrence stepped out for a relaxing beachside stroll with Shae. The couple posed for some pictures together, adoring their newborn daughter.
"Beach walk with Shae," Trevor wrote in his post.
Marissa also hyped the Jacksonville Jaguars QB and their daughter.
"Daddy's little girl!!" Marissa wrote.
Marissa also shared her own moments from their beach walk:
"Beach nights are our new favorite 🐚👼🏻," Marissa wrote.
The couple also celebrated Shae Lynn's one-month anniversary in February.
Trevor Lawrence's Marissa didn't hold back from sharing pregnancy struggles online
While sharing happy moments with fans, Marissa Lawrence has kept things real on social media. This includes opening up about her struggles, during and after the pregnancy.
In a January post, Marissa shared an insight into her postpartum journey.
"It was nice getting dressed up and feeling like myself again. This is the first time I've done my make up PP lol," Marissa wrote in her IG story.
Furthermore, Marissa and Trevor have also shared some early pregnancy struggles. The doctor had previously asked them to prepare for a miscarriage, later declaring the pregnancy as safe.
That said, one can expect more updates from Marissa and Trevor Lawrence as the offseason carries on.
