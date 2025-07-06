Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa celebrates daughter Shae's milestone with special picture

Earlier this year, Trevor Lawrence hit a major milestone in his personal life when he and his wife Marissa welcomed their first child, daughter Shae.

On Friday, she experienced Independence Day for the first time in her life. The following day marked another milestone - her sixth "monthsary," which her mother commemorated in an Instagram Story:

"Babygirl is 6 months old (crying, gushing, and white heart emojis)."

Shae Lawrence turns 6 months old today

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback is currently on break from camp, but that has not stopped his teammates from talking about him. On Monday's episode of FS1's "SPEAK," edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen praised him:

"I love Trevor. He's my quarterback. I got his back no matter what. think it's all up to him. I think wherever he wants us to be, he's going to take us there. You know, I love Trevor at the end of the day."

Trevor Lawrence called NFL's most overpaid quarterback

In 2024, before he announced that he was having a baby, Trevor Lawrence received a then-record-tying five-year, $275-million extension. However, after signing it, he struggled with injuries and poor play, finishing with 172 completions for 2,045 yards and 11 touchdowns - all career-worsts.

That has led to a less-than-stellar moniker from Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport.

"The Jaguars and Lawrence are stuck with one another for at least a few more years. But if he struggles again in 2025, the grumbles about his viability as Jacksonville's future under center are only going to get louder."

Shedding that tag and disproving the critics will take much work, especially as the Jaguars will have both West divisions among their opponents. The AFC West sent three teams to the playoffs last season, while the NFC West was generally competitive despite ultimately sending just one team.

And as recalled by Sports Illustrated's Bryan Anthony Davis, the team has performed poorly against the current NFC West, going 8-20. That record is broken down as follows:

2-5 against the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams

1-5 against the San Francisco 49ers

3-6 against the Seattle Seahawks

2-4 against the Arizona Cardinals

The team will begin its 2025 season against the Carolina Panthers on September 7. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on Fox.

