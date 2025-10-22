Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa Lawrence adorns classy old-money outfit to explore final 'bits of London' with Jaguars QB [PHOTOS]

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa Lawrence, flew to London to cheer for her husband's week 7 game vs. the Rams. The game didn’t end in the Jaguars’ favour as the Rams won 35-7. Still, Marissa had a fun visit to the city and gave her 372,000 followers a glimpse of the trip in her latest Instagram post.“Bits of London 🤭🇬🇧,” Marissa wrote in the IG caption.In one picture, the couple posed together for a mirror selfie in the lift along with their 9-month-old daughter, Shae. Marissa was dressed in a classic, old-money outfit, featuring a white, high-neck top layered with an olive-green jacket, paired with white flared pants and purple shoes.Jaguars QB's wife accessorized the look with black sunglasses, a sling bag, and minimal jewelry. On the other hand, Lawrence wore a simple black sweatshirt paired with navy blue pants and a cap. He was holding Shae in his arms, who looked adorable in a white top and pink pants. Have a look: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLawrence and the Jaguars played their Week 7 game against the Rams on October 19 in London. He completed 23-of-48 pass attempts for 296 yards and one touchdown while also rushing twice for 18 yards in the game.Also read: Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shows off special gameday outfit for her and daughter Shae at Jaguars vs Rams in LondonMarissa Lawrence shares adorable in-flight moment with daughter after London tripTrevor Lawrence's wife shared a cute moment with her followers on Instagram. On Monday, the 26-year-old posted a clip of herself with her daughter, Shae, on their flight as they returned home from London after cheering for Jaguars QBs' week 7 game.In the post, Marissa shared her experience of a nine-hour flight with her nine-month-old daughter.“9 hr flight with a 9-month-old isn’t for the weak hahaha. She was suchhhh a trouper and did so good. We don’t watch TV at home, but I was letting her watch some here, and it only lasted while she ate her snack, but it was sooooo cute seeing her be all big 😭🥺,” Marissa wrote in the IG caption.Marissa Lawrence shares an adorable In-flight moment with her daughter after the London trip [IG/@marissa_lawernce]Marissa and Trevor welcomed their daughter, Shae, on January 4, 2025.Also read: &quot;Sorry Taylor, it's Trevor's era&quot;: Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa Lawrence endorses fan throwing shade at Travis Kelce's fiancée after Jaguars' win vs. Chiefs