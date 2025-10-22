  • home icon
Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa Lawrence adorns classy old-money outfit to explore final 'bits of London' with Jaguars QB [PHOTOS]

By Prasen
Modified Oct 22, 2025 15:58 GMT
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa Lawrence, flew to London to cheer for her husband's week 7 game vs. the Rams. The game didn’t end in the Jaguars’ favour as the Rams won 35-7. Still, Marissa had a fun visit to the city and gave her 372,000 followers a glimpse of the trip in her latest Instagram post.

“Bits of London 🤭🇬🇧,” Marissa wrote in the IG caption.

In one picture, the couple posed together for a mirror selfie in the lift along with their 9-month-old daughter, Shae. Marissa was dressed in a classic, old-money outfit, featuring a white, high-neck top layered with an olive-green jacket, paired with white flared pants and purple shoes.

Jaguars QB's wife accessorized the look with black sunglasses, a sling bag, and minimal jewelry. On the other hand, Lawrence wore a simple black sweatshirt paired with navy blue pants and a cap. He was holding Shae in his arms, who looked adorable in a white top and pink pants. Have a look:

Lawrence and the Jaguars played their Week 7 game against the Rams on October 19 in London. He completed 23-of-48 pass attempts for 296 yards and one touchdown while also rushing twice for 18 yards in the game.

Marissa Lawrence shares adorable in-flight moment with daughter after London trip

Trevor Lawrence's wife shared a cute moment with her followers on Instagram. On Monday, the 26-year-old posted a clip of herself with her daughter, Shae, on their flight as they returned home from London after cheering for Jaguars QBs' week 7 game.

In the post, Marissa shared her experience of a nine-hour flight with her nine-month-old daughter.

“9 hr flight with a 9-month-old isn’t for the weak hahaha. She was suchhhh a trouper and did so good. We don’t watch TV at home, but I was letting her watch some here, and it only lasted while she ate her snack, but it was sooooo cute seeing her be all big 😭🥺,” Marissa wrote in the IG caption.
Marissa Lawrence shares an adorable In-flight moment with her daughter after the London trip [IG/@marissa_lawernce]
Marissa and Trevor welcomed their daughter, Shae, on January 4, 2025.

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

