Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The couple tied the knot just weeks before he was drafted first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Marissa Lawrence documented their big day with a touching post on Instagram. She declared her love for the quarterback and how precious their relationship is to her:

"A letter to my husband: 3 years of being married to you 8 years of dating you and 12 years of knowing you.. it’s crazy to me that I’ve known you just as long as I haven’t known you.. when we are 32 I’ll have known more life in love with you than without you.. I will love you for probably 63 more years of my life and this is only year 3."

"You make me excited to show the world that love doesn’t have to be mediocre. You can have it all. You can fall more in love every day. I can’t wait to show our kids that one day... let’s always sit on the same side of the couch. Happy anniversary my love. Cheers to 60 more."

Along with the touching post, Marissa Lawrence also included several photos of their wedding, which took place in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Marissa and Trevor Lawrence met while in high school and continued their relationship through college as he led the Clemson Tigers football team. They engaged in July 2020 before getting married the following April.

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa celebrate anniversary with at-home date night

The day before Trevor and Marissa Lawrence's third anniversary, the couple celebrated with a date night at home.

Marissa shared posts on her Instagram story, sharing that she surprised the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback with a spa night at home.

The couple had massages and facials right in the comforts of their own home. They also enjoyed a quiet dinner together and a glass of wine to complete the perfect anniversary celebration.