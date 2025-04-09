Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa reacts as Jaguars’ Arik Armstead welcomes his first son

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead and his wife Mindy welcomed their third child on Tuesday. The couple shared a joint Instagram post to break the good news to their fans, attached with pictures from their family photoshoot.

In the first picture, the couple held their newborn baby, followed by a picture of their daughters playing with the "little boy."

The following slides consisted of pictures of the baby crib and other moments of the newborn with his family. In the caption, Mindy expressed her joy about welcoming her first son into her family:

"The Armstead house just got better! We are feeling very thankful for a safe delivery and healthy little boy."

Arik Armstead and Mindy's IG post attracted reactions from not just fans and friends, but also from the defensive end's teammate Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa. Marissa Lawrence congratulated the couple on their newborn:

"Congratulations."

Marissa Lawrence reacts as Jaguars’ Arik Armstead welcomes his first baby (Image Source: Mindy Armstead/IG)

In November 2024, Arik and Mindy revealed via an Instagram post that they were expecting their third child. The couple also collaborated with PEOPLE to break the news before breaking it to fans themselves.

As for Trevor Lawrence's wife, she has been taking the most out of her own motherhood journey.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa opens up about her 'organized' mindset for parenting

Marissa Lawrence grew up in a family where her parents were pretty "organized" individuals, who were well-versed with planning out things. Their daughter has successfully inherited that skill and has been using it to take care of her parenting responsibilities.

"And both my parents were really good at that and so, I just kind of grew up with that mindset of, like, you just have to make the plans. They're not going to make themselves, and thankfully, I'm organized. So, I just always make it a point to, like, make sure we have something on the books," Marissa said via 'Not Everybody Needs A Podcast' on Monday. [17:11]

Trevor Lawrence's wife explained how she puts effort into planning things instead of going with the flow, and it has been something that made her parenting journey less stressful. Apart from talking about inheriting the skill of planning, Marissa also talked about the 'dark side' of female friendships in the NFL.

