Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares dark side of female friendship in NFL

Being married to an NFL player comes with its unique set of struggles, including the ones with friendships. Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, reflected on her friendships with wives and girlfriends of athletes the quarterback has played with over the years in the league.

Ad

Marissa's statement came during her appearance on the "Not Everybody Needs A Podcast" on Monday. Marissa revealed the dark side of her friendships in the league. Since players "get traded a lot or cut", there's no stability in her friendships with partners of NFL players.

"I think it's definitely been something that is harder to navigate," she said. "I haven't gone out of my way to ever make friends outside of football. So we don't really have the most stable community here because like obviously in football people get traded a lot or cut like whatever it is. I've lost a lot of friends." [20:03]

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Marissa explained that she has been blessed with many "genuine friendships," for which she has been grateful. She has still been friends with her gal pals, whose husbands or boyfriends have been traded to another team. So even though there's a side to friendships in the league, there's also a positive side, which Marissa has been cherishing well.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa adored beautiful memories from the 'first family trip'

Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, took their daughter Shae Lynn on her first-ever vacation last month.

Ad

The couple made a family trip to Aspen, Colorado, with a couple of their friends. Marissa recapped memorable moments from the snowy vacation via an Instagram post.

"Our first family trip!! So proud of our girl & I love getting to show her the world," Marissa wrote in the caption.

Ad

The first slide of the IG post featured a family picture of the three, followed by Marissa's adorable moments with her daughter Shae. There were also solo pictures of Marissa and a couple of pictures with Trevor Lawrence.

Upon returning home from their family trip, Marissa made headlines for following in the footsteps of Brittany Mahomes by taking Shae to her workout sessions.

In another social media post, Marissa shared her daughter's "bestest friend ever" before adoring Shae's new hairstyle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.