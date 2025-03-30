Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa reveals daughter Shae's 'bestest friend ever'

Even though the Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa's firstborn daughter Shae is just two months old, she has already found herself a best friend. On Friday, Marissa Lawrence shared some adorable moments of Shae with her new best friend.

She shared a handful of memories from her friend Makenzie's visit to her house. In one picture, Makenzie's young daughter can be seen hugging Shae. Gushing over the adorable gesture, Marissa wrote:

"The bestest friends ever. I love our girls."

In another picture, Marissa shared on her Instagram story, Makenzie's newborn son can be seen playing with Shae's hair. In the caption, Marissa wrote:

"I think he's a little jealous of her hair."

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa reveals daughter Shae's best friend (Image Source: Marissa/IG)

Before posting the adorable moments of her daughter, Marissa was spotted following in the footsteps of Kansas City Chiefs' star Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany. The SI model inspired Marissa to bring Shae with her to workout sessions.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa revealed enjoying the first-parent experience

Last month, Shae turned 1 month old, and Marissa Lawrence shared a special tribute to celebrate the accomplishment. The influencer penned an emotional note on her Instagram, revealing that she has been enjoying her first-parent experience watching Shae grow.

"One month with Shae. Lots of snuggles and days spent in our pjs! You are so sweet and becoming more playful and aware. We love watching you grow up. We love holding you and rocking you to sleep. We love bath time and walks outside! You are the most perfect girl and always smiling. Mommy and daddy love you so much," Marissa wrote via an Instagram post.

After celebrating Shae turning one month old, Trevor Lawrence came forward to reveal an interesting detail about her parenthood experience. The Jaguars' quarterback confessed to having "still adjusting" to her life as a new parent during an interview with PEOPLE.

"We're still adjusting, but it's just been awesome," Lawrence said. "She's great. I mean, it definitely just changes your perspective; changes how you operate just on a day-to-day basis. The whole day obviously revolves around just one person you're taking care of now, so it's just, life's different, but it's amazing."

Marissa's first pregnancy was a unique experience. Previously, the influencer revealed a "very humbling" post-pregnancy experience that she went through during her postpartum.

