  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares cute 'New York looks' of daughter Shae while QB preps for Jaguars vs 49ers week 4 faceoff

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares cute 'New York looks' of daughter Shae while QB preps for Jaguars vs 49ers week 4 faceoff

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 28, 2025 16:47 GMT
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa and daughter Shae are enjoying time in New York. (Photos via Marissa Lawrence's Instagram)

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the west coast this weekend as they prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers. In the meantime, his wife Marissa and their eight-month-old daughter Shae are enjoying a girl’s trip in New York City.

Ad

The mother-daughter duo has been enjoying time in New York City with friends. Marissa Lawrence reshared a photo on her Instagram Story from her friend, Olivia. Her daughter Shae can be seen smiling while wearing a sweatshirt that read "New York " on the front. The caption expressed how 'cute' Shae Lawrence looked on her trip to New York City.

"New York looks cute on Shae."- read the caption.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Trevor and Marissa Lawrence&#039;s daughter, Shae, is enjoying New York. (Photo via Marissa Lawrence&#039;s Instagram Story)
Trevor and Marissa Lawrence's daughter, Shae, is enjoying New York. (Photo via Marissa Lawrence's Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Marissa Lawrence has shared snapshots of their girl's trip to the Big Apple. The ladies visited the zoo as well as a performance of the Tony Winning Broadway show, "Hamilton." Marissa Lawrence shared a photo in a since now expired Instagram Story on Friday, of her daughter and the news that they were headed out of town.

Ad

Trevor Lawrence and the 2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a win over the Houston Texans last week. They now face the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium.

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, expressed excitement in showing daughter the 'big world'

Trevor Lawrence and wife, Marissa, welcomed their first child, daughter Shae, in January. The couple spent their NFL offseason not only enjoying their new chapter as parents but also traveling with their young daughter.

Ad

In August, Marissa Lawrence shared a series of photos in a post on Instagram, documenting a trip to the Georgia Aquarium. She wrote a touching caption where she expressed her goal of showing their daughter everything the world has to offer.

"A whole big world to show you 💙 + some quality time getting to meet and see family!! We love you Shae bug"-Marissa Lawrence wrote in the Instagram caption.
Ad

Marissa and Trevor Lawrence are high school sweethearts who got married in April 2021. Last summer they announced that they were expecting their first child together.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications