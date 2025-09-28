Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares cute 'New York looks' of daughter Shae while QB preps for Jaguars vs 49ers week 4 faceoff

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the west coast this weekend as they prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers. In the meantime, his wife Marissa and their eight-month-old daughter Shae are enjoying a girl’s trip in New York City.The mother-daughter duo has been enjoying time in New York City with friends. Marissa Lawrence reshared a photo on her Instagram Story from her friend, Olivia. Her daughter Shae can be seen smiling while wearing a sweatshirt that read &quot;New York &quot; on the front. The caption expressed how 'cute' Shae Lawrence looked on her trip to New York City. &quot;New York looks cute on Shae.&quot;- read the caption. Trevor and Marissa Lawrence's daughter, Shae, is enjoying New York. (Photo via Marissa Lawrence's Instagram Story)Marissa Lawrence has shared snapshots of their girl's trip to the Big Apple. The ladies visited the zoo as well as a performance of the Tony Winning Broadway show, &quot;Hamilton.&quot; Marissa Lawrence shared a photo in a since now expired Instagram Story on Friday, of her daughter and the news that they were headed out of town.Trevor Lawrence and the 2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a win over the Houston Texans last week. They now face the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium.Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, expressed excitement in showing daughter the 'big world'Trevor Lawrence and wife, Marissa, welcomed their first child, daughter Shae, in January. The couple spent their NFL offseason not only enjoying their new chapter as parents but also traveling with their young daughter. In August, Marissa Lawrence shared a series of photos in a post on Instagram, documenting a trip to the Georgia Aquarium. She wrote a touching caption where she expressed her goal of showing their daughter everything the world has to offer. &quot;A whole big world to show you 💙 + some quality time getting to meet and see family!! We love you Shae bug&quot;-Marissa Lawrence wrote in the Instagram caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMarissa and Trevor Lawrence are high school sweethearts who got married in April 2021. Last summer they announced that they were expecting their first child together.