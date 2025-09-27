  • home icon
  Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa twins with daughter Shae in all-denim look on NYC girls' trip [PHOTO]

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa twins with daughter Shae in all-denim look on NYC girls' trip [PHOTO]

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Sep 27, 2025 20:21 GMT
Trevor Lawrence&rsquo;s wife Marissa twins with daughter Shae in all-denim look on NYC girls
Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa twins with daughter Shae in all-denim look on NYC girls' trip [PHOTO]

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa Lawrence, shared photos from a girls’ trip to New York City with her daughter, Shae.

Marissa and Share wore matching denim outfits, with one photo showing Marissa holding Shae.

"Twinning," Marissa wrote in the caption of her Instagram story.

In another photo, Marissa was walking through the city at sunset with her daughter in a stroller.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @marissa_lawrence)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @marissa_lawrence)

Other pictures showed Marissa laughing with friends, eating out, checking menus and enjoying New York.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @marissa_lawrence)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @marissa_lawrence)

While Marissa and Shae explored the city, Trevor Lawrence is on the other side of the country, getting ready for the Jaguars’ big Week 4 game against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

The game is set on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in California, with kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Jaguars are 2-1 and the 49ers are 3-0.

Lawrence has thrown an interception in every game so far, making the Week 4 clash even more important as they face one of the toughest defenses in the league.

Baker Mayfield's wife reacted to the outfit of Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa

Hours after Jaguars' Week 3 clash against the Texans on Sunday, Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, posted photos from the game day. She wore a black long-sleeve top with “Lawrence” and his jersey number printed in the front. She paired it with light blue knee-length denim shorts.

"Cheering on my guy with my girl," Marissa wrote in the caption.
Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, posted her reaction in the comments section, writing:

“Okay, wellllll this is the cutest fit 😍🔥.”

The post also featured Marissa holding daughther Shae and cheering on Trevor from the sidelines.

Three days before Jaguars' Week 3 clash, Marissa went on her first "date since college” on Sept. 20 with Makenzie Rencher, wife of former Clemson running back Darien Rencher. The two longtime friends enjoyed a cozy girls’ night out.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
