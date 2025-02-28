Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is a loving dad. His wifey, Marissa Lawrence, recently shared a special moment showing how much he loves and cares for their newborn baby girl, Shae Lynn.

In an Instagram story, Marissa posted a peaceful photo of Trevor sitting on a wooden bench, holding their newborn daughter.

He wore a hat and gazed at the calm water, completely focused on being a dad.

“Shae has the best dad," the caption read.

In another Instagram Story, Marissa was seen standing on a dock, holding baby Shae while looking at the water.

She wrote, “My spiky haired girl" alongside a black emoji.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares Jaguars' QB's best dad moment with baby Shae Lynn (Source: IG/@marissa_lawrence)

Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, shared their pregnancy news on June 27, 2024.

They announced it on Instagram with beautiful sunset photos. In the pictures, they stood together at home, holding ultrasound images. Marissa showed her baby bump, and their two dogs were part of the special moment.

The couple captioned the post:

"A little Lawrence on the way 💕."

Finally, Trevor and Marissa welcomed Shae Lynn on January 4, 2025. She was born weighing 10 pounds, 2 ounces.

The couple have been together since high school and got married in 2021.

Trevor Lawrence's wife wrote a beautiful message for their newborn daughter

On February 16, 2025, on Instagram, Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa Lawrence shared a heartfelt message for their baby girl, Shae Lynn.

In her message, she poured her love for all the little details that make Shae special.

"Tiny love. I love your perfect nose and the way it still has little white dots I love your little hands and the way you accidentally grab my hair. I love your cold cheeks and the way they get warm pressed up to mine. I love your spiky hair and the way it tickles my face. I love your little fingers and the way you tickle me while you eat," read a part of the write-up.

One of the most touching parts of her message was about Shae’s love for her dad. Marissa wrote that she loves how Shae’s face lights up when looking at Trevor. She also described the simple joys of holding her baby close, feeling her warmth, and even the soft scent of her yawns.

Alongside, she posted a series of black-and-white images capturing mother-daughter moments.

