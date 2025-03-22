Trevor Lawrence sends 3-word message after Clemson's early exit from NCAA men's basketball tournament

On Friday, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence shared an Instagram story after Clemson's NCAA Tournament loss. The Tigers lost to McNeese State 69-67 on Thursday. Clemson underperformed in the first half, making only 5-of-24 field shots and 1-of-15 3-point shots.

"😞 Still go tigers ????" Lawrence wrote on IG.

Lawrence responded to a question on Instagram, which was later shared by the Jaguars' official account. When asked, "Madness has begun...who you got?!?! 🫣🏀," Lawrence replied, "Clemson...unfortunately 🥲." The sender followed up with, "Stay strong, soldier ☹️."

Trevor Lawrence sends 3-word message on IG

The quarterback is deeply rooted in Clemson. Trevor Lawrence played for the Tigers from 2018 to 2020, guiding the team to a national championship during his freshman year. Lawrence completed 66.6% of his passes for 10,098 yards with 90 touchdowns and only 17 interceptions in 40 games at Clemson.

Family life takes center stage for Trevor Lawrence during offseason

Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

Trevor Lawrence has been going through the next chapter of his life as a first-time dad. He and his wife Marissa welcomed daughter Shae Lynn Lawrence on January 4.

The Lawrences have been giving fans a glimpse into life with their daughter in recent months. Marissa shared a sweet nickname for their daughter, referring to her as "little Mrs. Potato" in an Instagram story on Friday while on the road with Shae.

Lawrence's 2024 NFL season with Jacksonville was not what he had anticipated. The Jaguars finished the year at a dismal 4-13, and Lawrence played in just 10 games due to a shoulder injury. He completed 2,045 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions before his season was cut short.

