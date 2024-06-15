  • NFL
  • Trevor Lawrence
  • Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa beams with pride after Jaguars QB's $275,000,000 contract extension

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa beams with pride after Jaguars QB's $275,000,000 contract extension

By Shivam Damohe
Modified Jun 15, 2024 19:08 GMT
MLS: St. Louis CITY SC at Inter Miami CF
Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa beams with pride after Jaguars QB's $275,000,000 contract extension

The numbers in Trevor Lawrence's contract extension came as somewhat of a surprise earlier this week as the Jacksonville Jaguars chose to make their franchise QB the joint-highest-paid signal caller in the National Football League.

Lawrence, the number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Clemson, signed a $275 million extension which amounts to an annual average value of $55 million a year. That number sees him at the top of the pyramid of the highest-paid players in the NFL alongside Joe Burrow.

One day after Lawrence signed the extension, his wife Marissa took to Instagram to say that she was "excited and grateful" for the opportunity handed to her husband.

also-read-trending Trending
Trevor Lawrence&#039;s wife Marissa applauds QB&#039;s contract extension (via Marissa Lawrence&#039;s Instagram)
Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa applauds QB's contract extension (via Marissa Lawrence's Instagram)

Upon signing the contract, Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said in a statement:

"With his talent, work ethic, leadership, and competitive drive we are confident the best is yet to come and are thrilled that he and Marissa will continue to make Jacksonville their home."

Top 5 highest-paid players in the NFL after Trevor Lawrence's contract extension

QuarterbackSalary (per year)
Joe Burrow$55 million
Trevor Lawrence$55 million
Jared Goff$53 million
Justin Herbert $52.5 million
Lamar Jackson $51 million

Lawrence will become the fourth QB to make $200 million guaranteed after Deshaun Watson's infamous $230 million, Joe Burrow ($219.01 million) and Justin Herbert ($218.7 million).

He will also receive a $37.5M signing bonus.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

Recapping Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence era so far

The Jaguars have clearly seen enough in Trevor Lawrence to make a massive investment in him as the face of the franchise.

So far, Lawrence is 21-30 since being picked No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is currently fourth in Jaguars history in passing yards (11,770) and passing touchdowns (58), having lifted the franchise to the playoffs twice after winning the AFC South in 2022 and finishing second in 2023. Jacksonville finished 9-8 the past two seasons.

Since entering the league, Lawrence and his wife Marissa have clearly endeared themselves to Jaguars fans.

In fact, when the pair tied the knot in 2021, Jaguars fans delved into their wedding registry and got the couple a high-tech toaster that retailed at $300. Donations towards the Lawrences' wedding soon reached into the thousands, and before they knew it, they had raised $11,000 for the pair to donate to a charity of their choice.

