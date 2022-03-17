"You dumba**" - Trevor Noah couldn't believe Tom Brady's final TD pass ball was bought for $500K 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and the over $500K final touchdown pass ball were discussed by Trevor Noah.

Noah, who hosts the Comedy Central show The Daily Show, discussed the buyer of the Buccaneers quarterback’s supposed final touchdown pass, calling the individual a dumba**:

"You know my favorite part of the story actually is the night before Brady unretired. There was an auction for the football that Brady used to throw his final touchdown pass and someone paid more than half a million dollars for that ball. If you ask me, I mean, this actually just makes the football cooler. You know, because I was at somebody's house and they were like, Yo, you want to feed a football from Tom Brady's last touchdown throw be like, maybe not really. But if they were like, 'Hey, you want to see one of the worst purchases ever?' I'd be like 'hell yeah! Wait, you're that dumba** you paid? You thought it was his last throw? You idiot! You dumba** ."

The day prior to the announcement of the three-time MVP’s return to the league, someone bought what was thought to be the last touchdown ball of his career for over $500K.

The ball in question was tossed in the Divisional Round matchup between Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs.

Brady threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans in the fourth quarter of the contest, making it a 27 – 20 deficit after the extra point.

In the end, the Rams won that game 30 – 27 after a 30-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay.

Tom Brady and His 2021 Season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady w/HC Bruce Arians.

The 2009 AP Comeback Player of the Year joined the Buccaneers in March 2020 after two decades with the New England Patriots. Brady led the team to a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs in his first season, winning his seventh Lombardi Trophy.

In year two, the 44-year-old quarterback led the league in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43) during the 2021 season.

Entering the 2022 season, he'll look to get back to the Super Bowl and throw many more touchdown passes as he’ll start the season at age 45.

Field Yates @FieldYates Tom Brady last's nine seasons:



2013: Lose playoff game

2014: Win Super Bowl

2015: Lose playoff game

2016: Win Super Bowl

2017: Lose playoff game

2018: Win Super Bowl

2019: Lose playoff game

2020: Win Super Bowl

2021: Lose playoff game



Edited by Adam Dickson