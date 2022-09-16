Alleged video of Trey Lance throwing money in strip club surfaces after 49ers' loss vs. Bears

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was allegedly spotted tossing around heaps of money in a strip club. The leaked video surfaced on social media after his team's NFL Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears.

The 22-year-old was handed the keys to the 49ers kingdom this offseason and there is no doubt that the release of the video is not a good look for him. It is worth noting that the video allegedly featuring Trey Lance throwing money at strippers looks to be an old one. It is thus not known exactly when it was taken.

The caption of the video suggests the person in the video is Trey Lance. However, given the poor quality of the video, it is hard to fully know that it is in fact the 22-year-old quarterback.

Lance struggled against the Chicago Bears.

The video came from a fan named Alex Barber. The post shows the video in a reply to Barstool Sports' post about Dak Prescott and Jimmy Garoppolo. Barber then posted the alleged video of Lance at the strip club saying, "Jimmy G staying."

Trey Lance and 49ers had tough Week 1 outing

The opening week for the 49ers and Lance was tough. In pouring rain and horrible field conditions, San Francisco succumbed to a 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears. Despite leading at halftime, the 49ers were outscored 19-3 in the second half and 12-0 in the fourth quarter.

For many, Trey Lance was below average, completing just 13 of his 28 passes for 164 yards and an interception. Conditions obviously played a part in that, but it didn't stop fans from calling for Jimmy Garoppolo straight away post-game.

Lance's adversary, Bears quarterback Justin Fields, didn't fare much better. He threw for 121 yards, two touchdowns, and one pick. His efficiency was also below average, as he completed just eight of his 17 passes.

The 49ers have fully committed their future to Lance, but the jury is still out on whether the young quarterback is in fact the guy that can take them to the promised land.

