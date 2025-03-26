Trey Lance enjoys Bahamas getaway with new GF April Marie while his NFL future hangs in question

Former Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance took a break from football drama to enjoy a tropical escape with his girlfriend, April Marie. On March 22, 2025, April posted a series of vacation photos from Nassau, Bahamas, on Instagram and captioned them,

"Out the way, in the best way .💘"

In one picture, Marie is stunned in a floral slip dress while Trey keeps it casual in a short-sleeve button-up and dark pants. Another snapshot featured April glowing in a white fitted dress, holding a chic mini handbag, while Trey opted for a classic white shirt and brown trousers.

On their beach day, Marie rocked a pink bikini and a matching baseball cap, while Trey sported swim trunks and sunglasses.

April also shared polaroid shots from the trip, capturing intimate moments of their tropical retreat. While Lance is enjoying his getaway, his NFL career remains uncertain.

Will Trey Lance get another NFL shot?

Trey Lance has been experiencing a tough time in Dallas, and his NFL career seems to be at a crossroads. The 24-year-old was drafted third overall by the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, but his journey has been challenging. He started the 2022 season as the 49ers' starting quarterback but suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

In 2023, he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys, where he served as the third-string quarterback and saw limited playing time. As of March 25, 2025, Lance remains a free agent. 49ers insider Grany Cohn said,

"So he has a choice. He can quit and live comfortably for the rest of his life -- he has been paid more than $34 million in his career. Or, he can show everyone how much he loves football and how unfairly written-off he has been, and go sign a contract with a team in the Canadian Football League. And kick butt. That's what former 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia did one time, and he went on to be a highly successful NFL starter in his 30s."

Apart from that, teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders could be suitable fits for Trey Lance, given their offensive schemes that favor dual-threat quarterbacks. Some NFL experts also believe that the Minnesota native could find a place in alternative leagues like the UFL to continue his professional football career.

