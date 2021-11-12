Why did Gracelyn Trimble delete her Twitter account? Dalvin Cook's ex-GF's old tweet could be the reason

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and his former girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble are locked in a legal tussle after the US Army Sergeant filed a lawsuit against the running back on Tuesday.

According to various reports, Trimble filed a lawsuit against Cook after she accused the 26-year-old of false imprisonment, battery and assault. In response, Cook's attorney, David Valentini, alleged on Cook's behalf that the Vikings running back was the actual victim after Trimble reportedly assaulted Cook and used mace on him before holding him hostage with a firearm.

Cook addressed the lawsuit on Wednesday and stated: “I just want everybody to know I'm the victim in this situation and the truth and the details about the situation will come out at a further time.”

It has now come to light that Trimble has deleted her Twitter account and it is believed to be because of a tweet she sent out in 2014 where she had mentioned a person by the name of Sheldon and said "ima gonna kill his a**!!"

Trimble's tweet wwhere she threaten's a man

While this is just speculation, Trimble has stated that she is the victim and has released pictures of the alleged assault from Cook.

Pictures in the embed below could be disturbing. Please proceed with caution.

Rochelle Olson @rochelleolson Gracelyn Trimble is 5'5" and alleges the @Vikings Dalvin Cook, 5'10", assaulted and falsely imprisoned her. He claims she attacked him. Here are pictures she filed as exhibits to her Dakota County civil lawsuit. She says she suffered a concussion, cuts and bruises. Gracelyn Trimble is 5'5" and alleges the @Vikings Dalvin Cook, 5'10", assaulted and falsely imprisoned her. He claims she attacked him. Here are pictures she filed as exhibits to her Dakota County civil lawsuit. She says she suffered a concussion, cuts and bruises. https://t.co/zkexo2WZFd

It is worth noting that back when the alleged incident happened, the police were not called and no charges were filed by either Cook or Trimble.

The situation shows no signs of being resolved any time soon as both parties feel that they are the victims, and only once the case moves forward will the public know the details of what happened on the night.

Cook expects to take his place in the Vikings' lineup on Sunday when they take on Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers. The Vikings are looking to bounce back from their overtime loss to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Edited by Piyush Bisht