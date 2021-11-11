Dalvin Cook's ex-girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble releases more pics from bloody encounter

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and his former girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble have been in the headlines over the last 24 hours for all the wrong reasons.

Late on Tuesday night, Trimble, a sergeant in the US Army, accused Cook of giving her a concussion in an altercation that left her with scars on her face.

Trimble, in her lawsuit against Cook, alleges that she had to use mace on the running back before retreating to his bedroom, where she called a friend for help. This provoked 26-year-old Cook to attack her with a broomstick.

Gracelyn Trimble took to social media to show the public the damage that Cook allegedly left on her face, and it is not pretty viewing.

Pictures in the embed below could be disturbing. Please proceed with caution.

David Valentini, Dalvin Cook's attorney, released a statement on Tuesday in response to Trimble's lawsuit and said that it was Cook who was assaulted by his former girlfriend who broke into Cook's house through a garage door opener she had with her. As per Velentini's accusations, Trimble then entered Cook's house to retrieve her belongings and maced and beat Cook up.

On Wednesday, Cook spoke to the media but did not go into the specifics of the alleged lawsuit:

"I just want everybody to know I'm the victim in this situation and the truth and the details about the situation will come out at a further time," Cook said via ESPN.

What is rather odd is that while the alleged incident was still fresh, no charges were filed against either Trimble or Cook and no police were called.

Cook said he expects to play on Sunday against the LA Chargers and that he doesn't like his personal life out on social media, but the truth will eventually come out.

“Just seeing my business out on the social web is not ideal for me,” Cook said via Pro Football Talk. “I try to walk that straight line, but bumps and bruises come through life and it’s how you handle it. I’ve been through a lot of tough things in my life, and I’ve got my head up high knowing that the truth will come out.

"I hate being a distraction to the team, but I know those guys got my back 1,000 percent. Just going to take this thing day by day, and I know my team’s here for me and I’m there for them day by day.”

Edited by Piyush Bisht