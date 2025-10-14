  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Troy Aikman hates Caleb Williams so much": NFL fans call out ESPN analyst for pushing "anti-Bears" agenda with horrible commentary on MNF

"Troy Aikman hates Caleb Williams so much": NFL fans call out ESPN analyst for pushing "anti-Bears" agenda with horrible commentary on MNF

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 14, 2025 02:04 GMT
NFL fans call out ESPN analyst for pushing &quot;anti-Bears&quot; agenda with horrible commentary on MNF
NFL fans call out ESPN analyst for pushing "anti-Bears" agenda with horrible commentary on MNF

It looks like former NFL star turned analyst Troy Aikman is not a big fan of Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. While calling their Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders on Monday, he did not take long to start talking negatively about the quarterback and his team.

Ad

However, fans were not pleased with Troy Aikman's negative commentary about the Bears. They took to social media to call him out for allegedly propagating an "anti-Bears" agenda.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
Ad

Caleb Williams is in the middle of his second year in the league with the Bears. Last season, he could only muster a 5-12 record while helping the team finish last in the NFC North.

This season, he's helped the Bears record a 2-2 campaign before their showdown against the Washington Commanders. They also have Ben Johnson as the new head coach of the team.

The Bears are currently on a two-game winning streak following losses against the Vikings and the Lions. In four games, Williams completed 81 of the 130 passes he attempted for 927 yards. He also recorded eight passing touchdowns, while rushing for 110 yards and one TD.

Ad

Last month, after their season-opening loss to the Vikings, Troy Aikman shared an optimistic take instead of being overtly critical about the Bears' performance on the field.

Ad
"I think they've got the right staff, there's a lot of optimism right now," Aikman said on ESPN's 'Monday Night Postgame' (Timestamp-1:45). "It looked good for a while. This is gonna be a tough loss, but I do think this is different."
"I think fans will feel different, even though this is a devastating loss, as they've experienced at other times."
Ad

Colin Cowherd compared Caleb Williams to Josh Allen

Last month, during an appearance on the "First Things First' Show, Colin Cowherd compared Caleb Williams to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. This was after the Bears' 31-24 victory over the Cowboys, where the second-year QB1 recorded 298 yards and four TDs passing.

He questioned whether the Bears quarterback could mirror the way Allen developed himself and his game by learning from his mistakes.

Ad
"His accuracy isn't always consistent and my feeling is on Caleb Williams, unlike Brady, where you know exactly what you're getting, and kind of like Jalen Hurts, you kind of know what you get and know what you don't get, Caleb is a bit of a roller coaster personality accuracy," Cowherd said.
"So as I watched him eat the Cowboys for lunch, my take is he's going to come out this week and he's going to struggle, and you just have to come to terms with it. He has all this horsepower, but what Josh Allen has done to eliminate the reckless, I don't think he can do."

Can Caleb Williams help the Bears to a playoff appearance this season?

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications