"Troy Aikman hates Caleb Williams so much": NFL fans call out ESPN analyst for pushing "anti-Bears" agenda with horrible commentary on MNF

It looks like former NFL star turned analyst Troy Aikman is not a big fan of Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. While calling their Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders on Monday, he did not take long to start talking negatively about the quarterback and his team.However, fans were not pleased with Troy Aikman's negative commentary about the Bears. They took to social media to call him out for allegedly propagating an &quot;anti-Bears&quot; agenda.Ski @skimaskpatLINKtroy aikman hates caleb so much, it’s insaneGreg Gabriel @ggabefootballLINKTroy Aikman is currently on ESPN talking Bears/Washington. As usual it took about a minute to be anti Bears, anti CW as always is. Asshole !!!Blair @Blurrr_FLINKTroy Aikman is the worst announcer. Dude hates on Caleb and the Bears for no reason.Brad @bspoeth1LINKEvery time Caleb makes a good throw Troy Aikman says “that’s really a throw Caleb struggles with” He’s such a fucking loserSavion @Savy2SmoothLINKI said it last time they called a bears game Troy Aikman is once again REALLY nitpicking Caleb Williams. It suffocates the game and I really wish he would just let the game happen without all these references to what Caleb “needs to work on”…we get it OGCaleb Williams is in the middle of his second year in the league with the Bears. Last season, he could only muster a 5-12 record while helping the team finish last in the NFC North.This season, he's helped the Bears record a 2-2 campaign before their showdown against the Washington Commanders. They also have Ben Johnson as the new head coach of the team.The Bears are currently on a two-game winning streak following losses against the Vikings and the Lions. In four games, Williams completed 81 of the 130 passes he attempted for 927 yards. He also recorded eight passing touchdowns, while rushing for 110 yards and one TD.Last month, after their season-opening loss to the Vikings, Troy Aikman shared an optimistic take instead of being overtly critical about the Bears' performance on the field.&quot;I think they've got the right staff, there's a lot of optimism right now,&quot; Aikman said on ESPN's 'Monday Night Postgame' (Timestamp-1:45). &quot;It looked good for a while. This is gonna be a tough loss, but I do think this is different.&quot;&quot;I think fans will feel different, even though this is a devastating loss, as they've experienced at other times.&quot;Colin Cowherd compared Caleb Williams to Josh AllenLast month, during an appearance on the &quot;First Things First' Show, Colin Cowherd compared Caleb Williams to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. This was after the Bears' 31-24 victory over the Cowboys, where the second-year QB1 recorded 298 yards and four TDs passing.He questioned whether the Bears quarterback could mirror the way Allen developed himself and his game by learning from his mistakes.&quot;His accuracy isn't always consistent and my feeling is on Caleb Williams, unlike Brady, where you know exactly what you're getting, and kind of like Jalen Hurts, you kind of know what you get and know what you don't get, Caleb is a bit of a roller coaster personality accuracy,&quot; Cowherd said.&quot;So as I watched him eat the Cowboys for lunch, my take is he's going to come out this week and he's going to struggle, and you just have to come to terms with it. He has all this horsepower, but what Josh Allen has done to eliminate the reckless, I don't think he can do.&quot;Can Caleb Williams help the Bears to a playoff appearance this season?